Chris Pratt Has Gone Into Full Girl Dad Mode With His Latest Bedazzled Instagram Post, And Andy Dwyer Would Approve

We know Chris Pratt as an action star these days. However, do you remember the time he turned into a pretty princess on Parks and Rec? Well, I do, and now he has embraced that aesthetic and being a girl dad in his latest post about how his daughters have given him some very sparkly and bedazzled makeovers. And let’s just say I think Parks and Recreation’s Andy Dwyer, or should I say Princess Rainbow Sparkle, would approve.

Chris Pratt is the father to three kids, Jack, 10, Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 1. While he’s shown off photos from trips to baseball games with his young son, his latest Instagram post highlights how he spends time with his daughters. Let’s just say it involves lots of glitter and bright colors, and I think it’s safe to assume that the Parks and Rec alum loves being a girl dad, check it out:

A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) A photo posted by on

While Jack Pratt showed no mercy when he found out about his dad's involvement in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, these little ones didn’t hold back while making over their father. Much like Andy in Season 5, Episode 3 of Parks and Recreation, Chris Pratt received quite the princess makeover, and I must say, he looks beautiful. Many in the comments thought so too, especially those who are a fan of Andy and the makeover Diane’s kids gave him while Ron tried to fix a pothole. Check out a few of the highlights:

Omg Princess Rainbow Sparkle?!? -ariana_loves_gizmo

The true princess rainbow sparkle -tarynblatchford

Andy princess rainbow sparkle ✨️ -hunteroverly7

Andy in the pothole episode of parks and rec be like -lilyneedstosleep

Chris Pratt’s improv moments and physical comedy were major highlights of Parks and Rec. However, his commitment to the bits on the show is what truly made Andy so funny – this includes the princess makeover he got in Season 5.

This post is a fun little nod – whether it's unintentional or not – to Pratt’s run on the NBC comedy. However, it’s also a lovely post about his two daughters and his life as a girl dad. The Guardians of the Galaxy star said he wanted “lots of kids” in 2019 , and now he has three. He shares 10-year-old Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris. He also has two girls with his partner Katherine Schwarzenegger. Their first little one, Lyla, was born in 2020, and they announced they were pregnant with Eloise in December 2021 . So, considering the actor has two toddlers with access to glitter and sparkles, it makes sense that he's received some bedazzled makeovers.

I can totally imagine Chris Pratt playing with all three of his kids the same way Andy did in Parks and Rec with Diane's little ones. Mouse Rat’s lead singer fully leaned into letting Diane’s kids make him over, and the Jurassic World star seems to have the same mentality with his own children.