Aw, Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Penned Sweet Tributes To Each Other On Their Fifth Wedding Anniversary

Hollywood is filled with celebrity spouses, many of whom don’t mind showing affection for each other at a given time. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are such a couple, as they don’t seem to mind showing love for each other. That’s especially true when it comes to special occasions. So it probably shouldn’t be all that surprising that upon their fifth wedding anniversary on June 8, they publicly celebrated one another. And Schwarzenneger and Pratt ultimately did that by penning tributes to each other, and we can cue all the aws.

Chris Pratt has been a busy man as of late, and he’s just coming off the press tour for his latest film, The Garfield Movie. Based on his recent social media posts, his schedule has slowed down just a bit and, amid this period, he marked his five-year anniversary with his wife on Instagram. Pratt’s post included a throwback photo of him and his spouse and, in his caption, he thanked God for his “honey” and noted how “five years has flown by.” Check out the message in its entirety and the snapshot down below:

As for Katherine Schwarzenegger, she also expressed her love for her husband by way of an Instagram post. She also shared a photo, which shows the two of them smiling and looking at each other lovingly. And, in her caption, she wished him happy anniversary and made note of their “5 years of laughs and love.” Take a look:

These are certainly love ways for the stars to commemorate five years of marriage. And, seriously, where has the time gone? It feels like yesterday that the two were first romantically linked at all. Regardless of that though, one gets the feeling that the couple has been enjoying their marital bliss, and it’s great to see them share such warm sentiments.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger married during the summer of 2019 and, upon tying the knot, they shared a photo from their “beautiful” wedding . Since then, the two have been blessed, as Schwarzenegger and Pratt welcomed their first child in August 2020 – a daughter named Lyla Maria. And, in May 2022, the author gave birth to the couple’s second daughter, Eloise Christina. (Pratt also shares 11-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.)

Since they got married, the two partners have been open about some aspects of their relationship. That includes how Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver – Katherine’s parents – have made an impact on them. As Katherine has mentioned, her folks helped prepare her for a life in the limelight . Also, Arnold has talked up his son-in-law and expressed happiness that his daughter “found” him. In turn, the Guardians of the Galaxy star has hyped up his “GOAT” father-in-law and discussed what he’s learned from their conversations.

One would imagine that, like any marriage, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s isn’t perfect. However, it at least seems to be built on a relatively solid foundation that the both of them are seeking to build on. So here’s wishing them a happy anniversary and many more years of marital bliss!

