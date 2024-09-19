After Getting Asked About Her Family And Divorce, Angelina Jolie Says New Hollywood Is Different Than The One She Came Of Age In

After some sporadic returns to moviemaking amidst her divorce from Brad Pitt, cinematic icon Angelina Jolie is making quite the return with some 2024 movies . Reflecting on her tumultuous split, and the unfortunate ramifications, the Academy Award winner has had a lot of time to discuss on just how Hollywood has changed during the span of her career. As you’d imagine, privacy is one of the key lenses this discussion has played out through.

During the course of her THR interview, Jolie declined to comment on some rather personal subjects that have been in the news as of late. Framing her decision with a totally valid concern, the former Tomb Raider star shared this main difference that separates the modern Tinseltown from its past eras:

You could have this messy private process and the work spoke. Now, the audience’s relationship is different. I’m trying to get used to what to share. Angelina Jolie - THR

With reports of how Angelina Jolie’s life changed mid-divorce still fresh in everyone’s heads, her learning process on “what to share” feels like a natural step of growth. In the shadow of the new film Calas earning rave reviews , Jolie’s pitch to push the focus back onto the work couldn’t have come at a better time too.

As the Girl Interrupted actress seems to be getting back into the swing of promoting and producing labors of love, there’s naturally going to be some out there who will inquire about aspects of how life has changed since she and Brad Pitt dissolved their marriage. Apparently, through Jolie's own experience with having a famous parent like Jon Voight in her life, this sort of tumult wasn't exactly part of the discourse back in those days.

That feels tied into Angelina Jolie’s decision to leave Hollywood , as the climate of that very town has also changed drastically in her eyes. The intense level of attention paid towards the lives of megastars such as herself has made living in California’s dream factory a nightmare for anyone who wants to have a shred of privacy. Between the change of scenery and the mindful strategy to sidestep those more prying inquiries, Jolie is taking the steps she feels are required to put her life on the mend.

Coming to that realization through piecing all of this together, I have to say that it’s an admirable goal. The more that prominent celebrities like Angelina Jolie enforce the limits of what’s open for discussion and what’s off the table, the better potential there is for the dialogue between celebrity and journalist to evolve in an even more fruitful manner.

And considering pop superstar Chappell Roan’s recent VMA apperance showed us another talent who’s been pushing for enforceable boundaries with the media, this sort of mindfulness isn’t just Jolie reflecting wistfully on the Hollywood of the past. If anything, it could be the wave of the future.

