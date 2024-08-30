Angelina Jolie's New Movie Maria Is Earning Raves, But I'm More Obsessed With Her Gorgeous Gold Gown, Stole, And Red Lip
Maria premiered at the Venice Film Festival.
Angelina Jolie’s been pretty quiet on the acting front for the past few years, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t stayed busy. Jolie was awarded a Tony for her work as a producer on The Outsiders, and she’s apparently been going to great lengths for her role in the upcoming 2024 movie Maria. The effort seems to have paid off, too, as the actress is drawing rave reviews after the biographical drama premiered at the Venice Film Festival. The accolades she receives from playing opera singer Maria Callas remain to be seen, but she’s already won in my book with her red carpet look at the premiere.
Angelina Jolie Walks The Red Carpet In Ravishing Gold Gown
The upcoming music biopic is already getting Oscar buzz, and Angelina Jolie earned an 8-minute standing ovation at the premiere of Maria in Venice on August 29. But allow me to back up to a couple of hours prior to that, as the actress — who’s now one award away from EGOT status — was the epitome of Hollywood glam in her gold custom Tamara Ralph gown:
Off of her shoulders, the Maleficent star added a faux fur stole that only enhanced the gown, and I’m simply obsessed with the dark red lip that adds the perfect pop of color to the gorgeously monochromatic look. Lucky for her, the stellar outfit was accompanied by a stellar reaction, with Maria earning praise following its screening.
Critics Call Angelina Jolie’s Performance In Maria ‘Career-Defining’
To prepare for Maria, Angelina Jolie reportedly took seven months of opera singing lessons. She is, after all, portraying the Greek opera singer Maria Callas over the final week of her life in 1970s Paris. Owen Gleiberman of Variety calls Jolie’s performance “commanding,” while the movie overall may have been overly fatalistic. He writes:
Stephanie Bunbury of Deadline similarly praises the actress, noting that her training in opera singing pays off as we see the physical effects of Marie Callas’ craft in the performance. Bunbury continues:
Clarisse Loughrey of The Independent gives it 4 out of 5 stars, calling it a career-defining performance for Angelina Jolie. The critic compares Jolie’s embodiment of the singer to the stars of Pablo Lorrain’s past biographical dramas Jackie, starring Natalie Portman, and Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart. Loughrey writes:
With such good reviews, it will be exciting to see if Maria earns Angelina Jolie another trip to the Academy Awards. I sure hope so, and only in part because I live for her red carpet moments.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.