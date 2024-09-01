Like Matthew McConaughey And Other Actors Before Her, Angelina Jolie Plans To Leave Hollywood. What She’ll Do After

There’s an interesting trend that’s persisted within the celebrity landscape in recent years, and it involves geographical relocation. More specifically, a number of A-listers have been moving out of Hollywood and heading to locales that they find more desirable. For example, Matthew McConaughey and his family now live in Texas, and James Van Der Beek moved to the Lone Star State as well. Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie is one of the stars who still lives in Los Angeles but, as she's revealed, she plans to leave as well and has plans for what she’ll do after.

Angelina Jolie is the daughter of two actors – Jon Voight and the late Marcheline Bertrand. So, as she mentioned to THR during a recent interview, she’s lived in Tinseltown for her entire life. Those California roots aren’t what’s keeping her in the major city, though. While speaking with the trade, the Oscar winner explained that there are a few other personal reasons for why she’s remained in LA for so long:

I grew up in this town. I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave. When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety. I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here.

So the Tomb Raider icon’s decision to remain in LA, for now, has been based on her desire to maintain a steady place for her children to live. She’s the mother to six children of varying ages, but all of them are indeed growing up. Also, as she alluded to, she’s also still contending with her years-long divorce from Brad Pitt. Previous reports indicated that Angelina Jolie was planning to leave Hollywood and move to New York. However, based on what she told THR, it doesn’t sound like her next chapter will involve more than just the Big Apple:

[After Los Angeles,] I’ll spend a lot of time in Cambodia. I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world.

Considering the Oscar winner’s extensive travels as a humanitarian, it makes sense that she’d want to visit different parts of the world after leaving LA. She later mentioned to the trade that she still has aspirations as a director, and one would think that she’ll likely continue to act as well. All in all, I’d say that the idea of her working when she wants and traveling the rest of the time sounds good.

It’s been interesting to hear stars give their reasons for shipping out of Hollywood. Alexa and Carlos PenaVega moved to Hawai’i several years ago, citing the pressures of the industry and their desire to raise their kids outside of LA. Meanwhile, the reason Mark Wahlberg moved his family to Las Vegas in 2022 was to give his loved ones “a fresh start” and allow his kids the opportunity to pursue their dreams. Though the Wahlbergs did recently return to Hollywood for the premiere of Mark’s latest movie, The Union.

Personally, I can understand the personal reasons behind Angelina Jolie and her peers wanting to leave Hollywood behind. The city is exciting and, in some ways, addictive, but a person ultimately needs to do what’s right for the well-being of themselves and their loved ones. Here’s hoping that when all of her kids are finally of age, Jolie is able to move forward with her plans as she desires.

In the meantime, though, Angelina Jolie is promoting her upcoming opera biopic, Maria. The film will eventually be streamable with a Netflix subscription and may be released amid the 2024 movie schedule .