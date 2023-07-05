An Insider Opens Up About Why Jamie Foxx Has Allegedly Kept Mum About His Ongoing Medical Condition

It’s been nearly three months now since Jamie Foxx was hospitalized for a “medical complication,” and answers regarding what the actor has been going through have yet to disclosed. After Nick Cannon replaced Foxx as host of his game show and the actor missed the premiere for his new film They Cloned Tyrone last month, we have another update about the situation, but so much still remains a mystery.

Of course, Jamie Foxx deserves the privacy he wishes during this time. When the Ray Oscar-winner is good and ready, he’ll disclose what he wishes to the public. But as concern continues to loom regarding the actor’s health, an insider (per OK! Magazine ) has the latest, alleged update. In the unnamed source’s words:

Jamie’s family is keeping his condition very quiet. He is still pretty fragile, and his loved ones know Jamie wouldn’t want anyone seeing him like that.

If Jamie Foxx is currently very much in the throes of his medical condition, it’s doubtful he’d want to spend additional energy speaking to the press and giving interviews on the situation. With the update in mind, which we recommend taking with a grain of salt since we cannot verify the identity of the insider, the actor is likely still taking the time he needs to feel better before speaking to his medical situation.

Back in early April, his daughter Corinne Foxx shared with the public he had suffered a medical complication and was “already on his way to recovery.” Afterwards, a number of Foxx’s projects, including his Netflix movie with Cameron Diaz, Back In Action, paused production before Foxx finally broke his silence in May to simply say he appreciated “all the love” and was “feeling blessed.”

Amidst the public’s concerns and rumors the Foxx family was preparing for the worst, Corinne Foxx shared that her father had been “out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating” and he was even playing pickleball the day before . Speculative reports have suggested everything from Foxx needing to learn to walk again to a COVID-19 vaccination leaving him “partially paralyzed and blind,” the latter of which was shut down by one of Foxx's representatives .