Nick Cannon Got The 'Blessing' To Take Over For Jamie Foxx On Beat Shazam, Explains Why We Haven't Gotten Updates On His Health

Exactly what’s going regarding the health of Jamie Foxx has largely been a mystery. We know Foxx suffered some sort of health complication back in April, that has made him unable to work since then. This has left a movie he was making with Cameron Diaz in limbo and it also required Nick Cannon to take over as host of the game show Beat Shazam. While Fans had very strong opinions about Cannon as the host that weren’t necessarily positive, he had Foxx’s blessing to take over.

Nick Cannon recently spoke with Extra about his turn as host on Beat Shazam during the recovery of his friend Jamie Foxx. It appears that once Foxx realized he wouldn’t be able to host the show, he specifically asked that Cannon take over, which he did, specifically because Jamie asked him. Cannon explained…

I was actually working on something else and they say, ‘Jamie wants you to do this.’ And I was like, ‘I'll do anything for Jamie’… I got the blessing from him and Corinne [Foxx].

Nick Cannon has been a source for a lot of the information that we do have about Jamie Foxx’s condition following his medical issues. Even Cannon admits that there’s a lot he doesn’t know about what’s going on because he’s not asking any questions and he’s waiting to be told whatever the family is willing to tell him. Thus far we've only received a single Instagram post from Foxx since being hospitalized. While it’s maybe not that surprising that we’re not getting a lot of details about Jamie Foxx’s health, Cannon points out that Foxx has always been private when it comes to his personal life, so this actually is nothing new. He continued…

One thing I've always respected about how Jamie's moved throughout his entire career, if you've noticed, he's always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private. I mean, you don't ever really hear anything other than just the great work that he puts forth as a professional and the fact that, you know, he's handled this situation with the same manner, you only can respect that.

The Oscar winner is currently recovering at a rehab center in Chicago. There is a rumor that Foxx had a stroke, though that has yet to be confirmed by any official source. Extra mentions the stroke to Cannon but he did not speak to that directly, though by his own admission that may be because he simply doesn’t know a lot of details, though he also doesn’t deny the stroke report.

While Jamie Foxx may be keeping things private for obvious reasons, there are a lot of people very concerned about the actor, and fans of Beat Shazam that would like to see him return to his hosting duties. At this point, it’s unclear how possible that is, but when Jamie Foxx and his family are ready, we’ll find out.