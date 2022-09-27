Cameron Diaz Gets Candid With Rachel Ray About Why She Wasn’t Sure She Could Act In Movies And Be A Mom At First
Cameron Diaz gets candid about returning to acting.
Cameron Diaz didn’t know if she had what it took to be in movies anymore. The actress has not appeared in a film since 2014, but she is returning to the big screen with her pal Jamie Foxx in the upcoming action-comedy Back in Action. With filming around the corner, Diaz sat down to chat with Rachel Ray about her return, and why she wasn’t sure if she could act and be a mom at the same time.
Since reiterating, Diaz met and married her husband Benji Madden and they have a young daughter, named Raddix Madden. Apparently, it wasn’t her idea to “unretire” it was her husband’s. While talking with Ray, Diaz explained that she wasn’t sure if she could balance being a mother and an actress, explaining:
She continued saying Madden has worked hard to build his companies and now wants to support her in the same way she supported him. So, her husband and daughter will be coming with her to film the movie in the UK.
Back in Action will mark Diaz’s first time acting since 2014 when she did Annie, which also starred Jamie Foxx. When this was announced apparently Diaz was feeling a bit “rusty and nervous” about coming back, however, she was also “excited” and “ready to tackle this movie project.”
While there are aspects of acting that The Holiday star has missed, she has also spoken candidly about why she decided to leave the industry eight years ago. Diaz explained that she had worked so hard for so long she hadn’t spent much time working on her personal life. The actress really did work nonstop for a long time. In 2014 alone she starred in three movies (Annie, The Other Woman and Sex Tape), and before that, she consistently starred in two to three movies per year.
Along with starting a family, Diaz also started her successful wine company Avaline in 2020. So, while she’s been retired from acting, she has 100% stayed busy, and successful.
Personally, I can’t wait to see the Something About Mary actress back on the big screen, especially back in a comedy, because I think she’s hilarious. While Diaz may be a bit nervous to return to a set, I think we fans are all excited to see her back in action (pun intended.)
Back in Action is set to begin production later this year, which Foxx announced on his Twitter. So, stay tuned to the 2023 movie schedule for updates on Diaz’s big return to the big screen in the upcoming Netflix movie.
