‘All-Out Cinematic Experience’ Or ‘Incoherent Disaster’? Critics Weigh In On Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter One
And they do not agree.
Kevin Costner’s love of the frontier was well-documented long before he became the Dutton patriarch on Yellowstone. After directing and starring in movies like Dances with Wolves — which won seven Oscars — and Open Range, his latest project is possibly the one he’s most passionate about. Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter One hits theaters June 28, and critics are calling it everything from an “all-out cinematic experience” to a “numbingly long, incoherent disaster.”
First reactions to the epic Western were mixed, despite its stacked cast (which includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Jena Malone and Luke Wilson to name just a few) and the impressive countryside featured in the Civil War-era story of American West expansion. However, our own Mike Reyes loves how this first piece of a four-part saga (and possibly more) lays the groundwork for what’s to come while still providing a magnificent standalone feature. In CinemaBlend’s review of Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter One, he rates it 4.5 stars out of 5, writing:
James Mottram of TotalFilm rates it 4 out of 5 stars, writing that Horizon feels like episodic TV for the cinema. He says Kevin Costner has finely woven together an absorbing ride into the Old West that is a slow burn on the grandest of scales. The critic continues:
Helen O’Hara of Empire gives it 3 out of 5 stars, noting its stunning landscapes and impressive performances. However it’s difficult to see the settlers as heroes in this day and age, and while some empathy is shown for the Indigenous tribes displaced by the American frontier, there is also “appalling savagery” that undermines the sentiment. In the end, O’Hara concludes of Horizon: Chapter One:
Nicholas Barber of BBC, meanwhile, gives the movie just 1 star out of 5, calling it a “numbingly long, incoherent disaster.” After three hours its characters are half-formed, the historical context is fuzzy and there’s no discernible structure for the overarching project. Barber writes:
Owen Gleiberman of Variety says Horizon’s first chapter doesn’t work as a stand-alone film because it’s too busy laying down narrative tracks that at this point don’t seem to be going anywhere. It’s at times “convoluted, ambitious, intriguing and meandering.” Gleiberman continues:
While the trailer shows Horizon’s massive scale, the views don’t make up for the lack of a cohesive story in the eyes of some critics. If you want to give it a shot on the big screen, Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter One hits theaters on Friday, June 28, with Chapter Two on the 2024 movie release calendar for August 16.
