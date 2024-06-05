Kevin Costner Explains Why He Didn’t Want Western Horizon To Go To A Streaming Service

In an era where streaming platforms dominate the movie distribution landscape, Kevin Costner has taken a definitive stand against the digital revolution. After screening his latest film Horizon: An American Saga at the Cannes Film Festival this year, the acclaimed actor and director has made a bold decision to release all of his Horizon films exclusively in theaters, a move that’s both nostalgic and brave financially. The move is a significant one, and now the Bodyguard icon is explaining why he opted out of choosing a streamer to distribute his latest film project in favor of theatrical exhibition.

Costner’s western epic is set to be a sweeping story taking place during the Civil War when some families decided to seek a new life in the American West. It’s a classic tale that is set to infuse gorgeous cinematography and Costner’s signature broad scale direction to truly immerse the audience. This is an experience that the Field of Dreams star insists could only properly be experienced in a movie theater, a decision the movie star was firm on despite pushback. He told Empire :

I had somebody who said, ‘Look, please don’t do this, Kevin, let’s do this.’ But I’m glad about what I’m doing. I believe in the big screen. I believe in that experience. I also believe in what will come to your television. You know, I’m not one of those guys that has a director’s cut. The fucking movie I make is the director’s cut.

Horizon was a risk even before Costner made the decision to release his films theatrically. The entire saga is a three movie-spanning epic. The first two films are both expected to be released this summer, with the third film currently in the works. That’s a short time span between films, and for theatrical distribution sake, the cast will have to rely on audiences wanting to check the film out in theaters and return shortly after for the second installment. It’s a risky move, but Costner is sticking to his love for the theaters, and making his film suited for the theatrical experience as an incentive for audiences turning out to the box office.

Kevin Costner isn’t the only Hollywood figure that has championed theatrical distribution over a streaming release. Directors like Steven Spielberg and Quentin Tarantino have long championed theaters over at home releases, insisting on their films heading to the big screen first. Jennifer Lawrence also defended the decision to put No Hard Feelings out in theaters , and many believe Glen Powell’s Hit Man should’ve gotten a wider theatrical release , and Anne Hathaway’s rom-com The Idea of You may have benefited from the cinematic experience. The decision is definitely more dangerous in the digital age, but it's nice to see big names push to keep the theaters open and promote a more immersive movie-going endeavor.

Hopefully, the Yellowstone fanbase is loyal enough to want to check out Horizon the way Costner intends. The western TV series is wildly popular, and Costner is a major draw to the show. Horizon has the same old school western feel, and hopefully the Dances with Wolves actor at the center ignites the same excitement Yellowstone has. Westerns have decreased in popularity over the years, but maybe the tide is turning, and Horizon is the project that brings them back. The initial Horizon trailer suggests a more traditional movie feel, and this could attract older, nostalgic audiences to the cinemas this summer.

You can see Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga - Part One only in theaters June 28th . You can also see Part 2 when it heads to cinemas on August 16th. For more information on other exciting titles heading to theaters this year, make sure to consult our 2024 movie release schedule .