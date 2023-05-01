Sharna Burgess On Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green’s Co-Parenting, And Why It Works

While being a celebrity is a dream for many, that type of notoriety can have its downsides. After all, it makes one’s personal life into a very public matter. Megan Fox knows this all too well, as she’s made countless headlines over her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly . But she was also notably married to actor Brian Austin Green, with the two having three children together before their split. The Beverly Hills 90210 actor is now with professional dancer Sharna Burgess , who recently explained why Fox and Green’s co-parenting works so well.

Concepts like co-parenting and conscious uncoupling have become common over the years, but actually making it works requires work by those involved. While her relationship with MGK is seemingly still in jeopardy , it sounds like Fox does have peace when it comes to co-parenting with Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess. The latter celeb recently appeared on the Not So Hollywood podcast, where she spoke about how how that trio has raised kids together, saying:

Honestly, the relationship is great. We’re actually all going to Universal today all together, which is amazing for the kids. And the reason it's great is because the focus is the kids. There's nothing else that needs to be considered, other than making this a beautiful, healthy, and whole environment for them.

How sweet is that? On top of making sure that they’re providing the kids with love and support, it sounds like there’s a real sentiment of respect shared among the three of them. And they get along well enough that they’re able to spend time together to this day– even in somewhat stressful places like a theme park.

Burgess’ comments are definitely heartwarming, and stand in stark contrast to most headlines surrounding Megan Fox. The public is eager for any updates about where she stands with MGK, especially since Fox started going out without her engagement ring . But despite that uncertainty, she and Brian Austin Green are killing the co-parenting, and he’s only got positive things to say about his ex. Later on that same podcast, Burgess spoke about why it’s important for the former pair to spend time together with their kids, offering:

Ok Mommy and Daddy aren’t together anymore but they still get along really well. And we can still do things with each other. And communication, mutual respect, learning how to show love for other people around you, that’s all the stuff that they’re watching.

Points were made. While Fox and Green did what was best for them by splitting up, they still want to send the right messages to their children. Cue the family trips to Universal. You can check out Sharna Burgess’ appearance on Not So Hollywood below:

Seeing how Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were able to to make this work is sure to be inspiring for fans out there. After all, the struggle of trying to co-parent after a divorce is something that plenty of people can relate to. And if this former pair can do it while being celebrities, maybe there’s hope for us all.