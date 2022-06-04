After Missing Jurassic World Premieres To Spend Time With His Newborn, Chris Pratt Hilariously Photoshopped Himself In

Just two weeks ago, Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their second child together , Eloise Christina. Considering the happy couple had their new daughter just ahead of Jurassic World: Dominion finally hitting theaters, Pratt understandably couldn’t juggle being both a movie star and dad in the past few weeks. Even so, the actor found a way to bypass that -- and it involved photoshop.

Chris Pratt took to Instagram to share Jurassic World premiere photos featuring Dominion castmates Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie and writer/director Colin Trevorrow. Given that he couldn't be there, it makes sense that he would hilariously photoshop himself into the photos. Check them out:

The star put together a fun set of photos featuring him in funny locations. In the first image, the actor is in the mouth of a T-Rex and, in the second one, he's on the top of a bus with the cast, with Goldblum seemingly looking straight back at him. In the third photo, he can be seen on the right holding a t-shirt that declares that he hearts raptors. The fourth one has the Owen Grady actor making a funny face behind Goldblum alongside fans.

Ahead of the release of Dominion, the cast has traveled to Mexico, the United Kingdom and Germany for various premieres for the movie. As Chris Pratt shared on the social media platform, “daddy duty” kept him home. He joked that fan-favorite raptor Blue wouldn’t have been the best babysitter since it’s “kinda hard to change the diaper with those claws.” Yeah, makes sense.

Of course, the Guardians of the Galaxy lead had the best reason to miss Jurassic World premieres. The actor wouldn’t want to miss Eloise’s first moments on the planet and leave his wife of nearly three years to fend for herself. The couple are also parents to Lyla Schwarzenegger Pratt, who was born in August 2020, making her nearly two years old now. (And both stars have done a commendable job of maintaining the little one's privacy.)

Even so, Chris Pratt was likely a bit bummed to miss the events, especially since the movie is said to be the “conclusion of the Jurassic era.” While Pratt doesn’t think Dominion will end the franchise forever , the flick, one of 2022's biggest upcoming movies does mark the end of the Jurassic World phase that started in 2015.

Dominion follows the events of 2018’s Fallen Kingdom, where the dinosaurs are unleashed outside of Isla Nublar and throughout Earth. Chris Pratt’s Owen and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire will be attempting to live in this new world where people must coexist with the prehistoric creatures. The two also become pseudo-parents to Isabella Sermon’s Maisie Lockwood. Amidst this, the original trio consisting of Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern will reunite , and the franchise will introduce new characters played DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie.