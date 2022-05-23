Chris Pratt Reveals The Name Of His Second Child With Katherine Schwarzenegger While Sharing Post About Feeling ‘Grateful’

Fans of Jurassic World: Dominion (which is part of the 2022 movie releases) star Chris Pratt got a nice surprise from the actor and his wife, author Katherine Schwarzenegger, back in December when the couple announced that they were expecting their second child. The duo already have one young daughter, and now Pratt has revealed that not only has Schwarzenegger given birth, but he’s let his fans know the name of their newly born daughter, as well.

What Is The Name Of Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Second Child?

Proud new papa Chris Pratt took to his Instagram recently to share the news of the arrival of his second child with Katherine Schwarzenegger, and also announced the name that they’ve given their new baby girl:

We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris

What a lovely name, right? As Pratt (who's said he'd love to have "lots of kids") noted, both little Eloise and Schwarzenegger are doing great, and he also attached a photo-less baby announcement, which let everyone know that their new daughter was born on May 21. I can't help but wonder (as I'm sure many of the couple's fans probably are), if they chose the name Eloise because of Bridgerton, but, I digress...

Schwarzenegger and Pratt have had quite the pleasant whirlwind going on in their personal lives for the past few years. The two met in 2018, and then had a beautiful wedding in the summer of 2019 , after Pratt’s divorce from former Mom star Anna Faris had been finalized in October of the previous year. Pratt shares son Jack, who’s now 9, with Faris, and he and Schwarzenegger welcomed their first daughter together, Lyla, in August of 2020.

While Pratt is currently gearing up for the release of the third (and potentially final) film in the Jurassic World franchise on June 10, the arrival of another child is likely way more exciting to him right now. Pratt has praised Schwarzenegger before for being “a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner” and for having a “pure” heart, but he got some flak from fans in the first days of this year after thanking his wife for giving him “a gorgeous healthy daughter” in Lyla, as they saw it as a dig against Faris and Jack. This led to Pratt’s mother-in-law, Maria Shriver, coming out to support him and offer him some well-wishes.

Both Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger have shown lots of support for Pratt and their daughter’s growing family. The action movie icon has noted, though, that Katherine “freaks out” about him doing baby stuff with Lyla, so the case may be the same when Schwarzenegger attempts doing things like holding young Eloise.

Lyla was Schwarzenegger’s first child, and the young mother has been committed to making sure that Lyla’s been shielded from public view while she’s still so young. This has led to some adorably creative mommy-and-me posts , usually where we only see bits of Schwarzenegger and Lyla wearing matching shoes or clothes. Until we get a look at Eloise, however, you can see Pratt's full announcement, below:

My guess is that Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt will continue to be careful when posting photos of their kids online, and I know fans will be on the lookout for the first picture of Eloise and her mom in matching sun hats or something else which will be equally cute.