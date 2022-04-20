Jurassic World: Dominion’s Jeff Goldblum On ‘Exciting’ Reunion With Sam Neill And Laura Dern

Hollywood, these days, trades on nostalgia. Nicolas Cage headlines the comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent that leans on his classic filmography, with an emphasis on his 1990s output . Marvel and Sony team up on a collaboration that brings vintage Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back to the big screen. That reunion train will continue chugging along this summer when Universal opens Jurassic World: Dominion in June. Not only does it feature series stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, the next sequel returns original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum for the first time on screen since the initial movie. And Goldblum, for his part, is ecstatic.

Ahead of the summer movie season kicking off, Jurassic Park star Jeff Goldblum spoke with People about this anticipated return to the dinosaur franchise, and his ability to work opposite Laura Dern and Sam Neill again. With regards to their natural chemistry, Goldblum told the outlet:

We had such a close experience on the first one, and they're of course two of the greatest actors of our time in the world. And so I loved it. We've stayed in touch over the years, but that was so exciting.

You want to believe that cast members we love, as movie fans, get along and stay in touch. So it’s cool to learn that Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum stayed in touch following the filming of Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster. The three stars stayed connected to Jurassic over the years, with Goldblum returning for Jurassic Park: The Lost World, and Neill and Dern taking their turns in a sequel in the 2001 action thriller Jurassic Park 3. The three stars have spoken before about how Jurassic World: Dominion will honor Spielberg’s original film . And we expect to hear more about their experience filming as the sequel fast approaches.

We still have a ton of questions regarding Jurassic World: Dominion , mainly because the full trailer kept most of its details close to the vest. So far, the bulk of the conversation from the cast and crew has been light, with Bryce Dallas Howard talking about the original cast entertaining everyone with their stories, or series newcomer DeWanda Wise confessing she fell in love with the dinosaurs , despite knowing that they were false.

But the last chapter in the Jurassic World franchise dug into some fascinating and controversial topics regarding cloning (of humans, not just dinosaurs), and then unleashed dinosaurs into our world. It looks like Jurassic World: Dominion is going to pick up that theme and run with it, based on footage of a T-Rex tearing a drive-in movie theater apart. But we will learn more when this new movie opens up everywhere on June 10.