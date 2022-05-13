Senior Year Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Actors Before

There are a ton of great teen movies on Netflix, and that collection just got a little bit longer with the release of the new original comedy, Senior Year. The movie, which stars Rebel Wilson as a high-school cheer captain who wakes up from a 20-year coma thinking she’s still living in 2002, recently dropped on the popular streaming service, and there’s a good chance you’re wondering where you’ve seen some of those familiar faces before.

Well, no need to grab your old yearbook in an attempt to jog your memory as we have put together a rundown of the Senior Year cast, including all of their major movie and TV roles, that hopefully helps you remember where you’ve seen them before. There’s not much time, so let’s jump straight into the action and take a look at the cast from what could be one of the funniest 2022 movie releases yet.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Rebel Wilson (Stephanie Conway)

Let's get this party started off with the main attraction, Rebel Wilson, who plays the 37-year-old version of Stephanie Conway, as the Britney Spears-obsessed woman wakes up from her 20-year coma and finishes her high school experience in Senior Year.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock the past decade or so, you’ll instantly recognize Wilson from her star-making performances in the Pitch Perfect franchise. But Wilson’s portrayal of Patricia “Fat Amy” Hobart in the successful musical comedy series isn’t all she’s done over the years, as the hilarious comedian has popped up in everything from Bridesmaids to Pain & Gain, and Jojo Rabbit to Cats, and so much more.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Angourie Rice (Young Stephanie Conway)

Portraying the younger and on top of her game, 2002 version of Stephanie Conway in Senior Year is Angourie Rice, who fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will instantly recognize from her work on the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies.

But, when she’s not playing Betty Brant, who was last seen working as an intern for J. Jonah Jameson’s The Daily Bugle website, Rice gives commanding performances on shows like Mare of Easttown and Black Mirror, as well as in movies like The Nice Guys, The Beguiled, and These Final Hours, to name only a few of her contributions over the years.



(Image credit: NBC)

Justin Hartley (Blaine)

Appearing in the Senior Year cast as Blaine, Stephanie’s former high school boyfriend from way back when, is Justin Hartley, who fans of a certain NBC mega-hit series will instantly recognize.

Going back to 2016, Hartley has portrayed Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, racking up a pair of Screen Actors Guild Awards alongside his incredible costars in the process. Before Hartley became known for his role on one of the most popular shows in recent memory, however, he made a name for himself as Oliver Queen, a.k.a. Green Arrow, on Smallville. He has also spent time on soap operas like Passions and The Young and the Restless throughout his career.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Zoë Chao (Tiffany)

Next up is Zoë Chao who appears in the Senior Year cast as Tiffany, Stephanie’s bitter high school rival who went on to become prom queen and marry her high school boyfriend while Stephanie was in a coma following the traumatic accident two decades earlier.

Over the years, Chao has popped up in movies like Where’d You Go, Bernadette, The High Note, and Downhill. But before she found success on the big screen, Chao made a name for herself on shows like The Comeback, Strangers, and The OA. Recently, she has landed roles on Love Life, Modern Love, and the Apple TV+ murder mystery series, The Afterparty.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Mary Holland (Martha)

Mary Holland shows up in Senior Year as Martha, Stephanie’s longtime friend who has worked her way to becoming the principal of their alma mater while the former cheer captain spent the previous 20 years in a coma.

Holland, who wrote and starred in Happiest Season, a.k.a. one of the best romantic comedies of 2020, has spent the past decade of her career appearing on shows like Comedy Bang! Bang!, Silicon Valley, Veep, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, and multiple other series that have seen her pop in for one-off roles. Her film credits include Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Golden Arm, and Between Two Ferns: The Movie.



(Image credit: Netflix)

Sam Richardson (Seth)

Sam Richardson appears in the Senior Year cast as Seth, Stephanie’s nerdy high school friend who has since become the school's librarian.

Over the years, Richardson has given memorable performances on shows like Veep, Detroiters, Champaign ILL, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Ted Lasso, and most recently The Afterparty, to just name a few of his many small-screen roles. During that same stretch of time, Richardson has popped up in movies like Spy, Good Boys, Promising Young Woman, Werewolves Within, and the Chris Pratt-led Amazon original sci-fi action movie, The Tomorrow War.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Chris Parnell (Jim Conway)

Taking on the role of Stephanie’s dad, Jim Conway, in Senior Year, is former Saturday Night Live mainstay, and one of the busiest names in show business, Chris Parnell.

In addition to his work on SNL (which included the incredible “Lazy Sunday” rap), Parnell has spent his career appearing on a seemingly endless series of TV shows, including 30 Rock, Archer, Comedy Bang! Bang!, Drunk History, Rick and Morty, and many, many more. His film work includes Hot Rod, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, 21 Jump Street, Sisters, and several dozen others.



(Image credit: Netflix )

Avantika (Janet)

Avantika is one of the younger members of the Senior Year cast, where she portrays Janet, one of students Stephanie befriends and starts a new cheerleading group with upon returning to high school.

Although she has only been acting for a little more than a half-decade, Avantika has been quite busy during that stretch of time, appearing in numerous Telugu-speaking Indian films like Oxygen, Premam, and nearly a half-dozen others. In the past couple of years, Avantika has landed roles on shows like Mira, Royal Detective and Diary of a Future President, as well as the Disney Channel original movie Spin.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Joshua Colley (Yaz)

Another younger actor appearing in Senior Year is Joshua Colley, who makes an appearance as Yaz, one of Stephanie’s new friends who joins her new and improved cheerleading squad.

Throughout his young career, which goes back to a role in the 2013 run of Newsies on Broadway, Colley has showed up in a number of stage productions like Les Misérables, A Bronx Tale, and You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. Since then he has also provided the voice of Pig Robinson on the Peter Rabbit animated series as well as appearances on Madam Secretary and Keepin’ It Weird with Chuck Dart. He most recently appeared in the Hulu original movie, Sex Appeal.



(Image credit: Netflix)

Jade Bender (Brie Loves)

Jade Bender shows up on the Senior Year cast as Brie Loves, Tiffany and Blaine’s influencer daughter who inadvertently helps Stephanie Conway figure out what it takes to be popular with a generation of students whose lives revolve around their social media presence.

Over the years, Bender has appeared in one-off roles on a number TV shows including Warren the Ape and The Player, as well as a brief recurring spot on Major Crimes. During that same stretch of time, Bender has popped up in movies like Bad Night, A Cowgirl’s Story, and the made for TV movie, Night School.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Michael Cimino (Lance)

Next up is Michael Cimino, who portrays Lance, Bri’s influencer and gender-bending boyfriend in the Senior Year cast.

Fans of the Hulu drama series Love, Victor will instantly recognize Cimino from his portrayal of the series’ central character, Victor Salazar, if not for some of his previous work throughout his career. This includes shows like Walk the Prank, Dog Days, and the Training Day film-to-TV adaptation that featured the late Bill Paxton. Over the years, Cimino has also worked on film projects like Shangri-La Suite, Annabelle Comes Home, and Centurion XII.



(Image credit: Netflix)

Brandon Scott Jones (Mr. T)

And then there is Brandon Scott Jones, who portrays the high school teacher named Mr. T who helps welcome Stephanie Conway back to her old stomping grounds in Senior Year, a movie he helped co-write alongside Alex Knauer and Arthur Pielli.

Throughout his career, Jones has appeared in movies like Other People, Don’t Think Twice, Could You Ever Forgive Me?, and Isn’t It Romantic (which also featured Rebel Wilson in a starring role). Jones has also spent a considerable amount of time on the small screen as well, with some of his TV credits including Broad City, Schooled, The Good Place, The Other Two, and the CBS comedy series, Ghosts. And, according to Variety, we’ll be seeing more of Jones in the upcoming Nicolas Cage-led Dracula movie, Renfield.

This isn’t all of the familiar (and not-so-familiar) faces who appear in the Senior Year cast, though, as special guest stars like Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone pop up over the course of the movie. But, since there’s a chance we could ruin some of those surprises for anyone who has yet to watch the new film as part of the 2022 Netflix movie schedule, we’ll play it safe for now.