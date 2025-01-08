After Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Skipped The Golden Globes, See Him Step Out Solo For Next Awards Gala

One of the biggest nights in Awards Season occurred over the weekend, with Golden Globe winners given trophies for their work in TV and film. Lots of celebrities were in attendance (like frenemies Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson), but Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were noticeably absent. After the celebrity couple skipped The Golden Globes, see Reynolds step out solo for the next Awards gala.

Blake Lively's lawsuit about It Ends With Us has been making plenty of headlines recently, with Reynolds named in Justin Baldoni's own suit. While some fans assumed the couple was laying low by skipping the Globes, that might not be the case. Because the Deadpool icon recently attended the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in New York on January 7th. Check out his look from the event below:

(Image credit: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review)

Talk about dapper. While the drama surrounding It Ends With Us (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) is showing no signs of slowing down, it's clear that Reynolds and Lively aren't going to be staying out of the public eye. They just simply didn't attend the Golden Globe Awards this year.

One of the movies to take home a statue during the Globes was Wicked, which won for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Reynolds got to present the Wicked cast with an award at the National Board of Review Gala, and there's some great photos of him alongside Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Ethan Slater. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for National Board of Review)

While he wasn't nominated for any Golden Globes, Ryan Reynolds' career has definitely been on fire lately. His threequel Deadpool & Wolverine broke records at the box office, and proved that the MCU was still capable of massive box office success following recent flops like The Marvels. The movie is also super popular for those with a Disney+ subscription, leading to questions about when he and Hugh Jackman might return to their roles for upcoming Marvel movies. For his part, Reynolds said he wasn't going to start Deadpool 4 anytime soon.

As previously mentioned Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are currently involved in some ongoing drama and lawsuits involving It Ends With Us. The Gossip Girl alum sued the production company behind the movie for sexual harassment, making allegations against director/actor Justin Baldoni. The situation was made all the more complicated after Baldoni filed his own suit against The New York Times, which included allegations about Reynolds.

Only time will tell how the legal situation will take its course, and if/when the parties involved end up actually having to go to court. But the public is definitely invested, and assuming that a sequel is now of the table.

It Ends With Us is streaming on Netflix and Deadpool & Wolverine is on Disney+. Check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies this year.