After Spaceballs 2’s Cast United For A Table Read, Fans Had All The Sweet Rick Moranis Comments

Nearly four decades ago, the original Spaceballs made a joke about a potential sequel. Ever since then fans of Mel Brooks’ Star Wars send-up have quietly hoped we might actually get that sequel. Now, thanks to Josh Gad, Spaceballs 2 is a real movie, or at least it will be very soon. That point was driven home earlier this week when the film's table read was revealed. Since then, fans have seemingly been over the moon, especially over the prospect of actor Rick Moranis being in the mix.

Yesterday, an official photo was released of "Spaceballs: The Table Read". The cast of Spaceballs 2 came together to review the film’s final script as production on the movie officially began. The parody has already started, as the picture itself is a clearly intentional reference to a similar photo that was released when Star Wars: The Force Awakens held a table read. Take a look:

It’s a great picture with a lot of fun references. There’s what looks to be a Spaceballs soldier’s helmet on the crate in the middle, next to a laptop, which appears to be how the 99-year-old Mel Brooks, who will be returning, attended the gathering. There’s a pizza in a chair, which indicates that Pizza the Hutt, or some similar character, might be appearing in the sequel.

However, something that has fans absolutely freaking out is that the long-retired Rick Moranis is in the room. Comments on Twitter include…

in all honesty I’m more excited for Rick Moranis’s return to acting in Spaceballs 2 than anything else. That man deserves the absolute WORLD. - @cosmic__kitty

there is one important thing to know about me and it is that I FUCK with rick moranis - @RachelLeishman

Will forever be sad about Shrunk, but also grateful that you were able to bring Rick Moranis back to us here - @exclusivejimmyc

The world doesn't deserve Rick Moranis to come out of retirement. - @Billydelphia215

Rick Moranis coming out of retirement to star in 99 year old Mel Brooks-produced sequel…I am seated - @carlsraye

The excitement to see Rick Moranis in another movie again OMG - @mrbrianrowe

While it had previously been reported that Rick Moranis would be reprising his role as Dark Helmet in the Spaceballs sequel, that fact had not been officially confirmed by the production. So this picture is the official confirmation that, yes, this is actually happening. Fans of Moranis are obviously thrilled, and I can't blame them. The man is an incredible comic talent, and Spaceballs includes one of Moranis' best roles.

It’s been nearly 20 years since we’ve seen Rick Moranis in a new production, save for a brief appearance a couple of years ago in a Mint Mobile commercial with Ryan Reynolds. There had certainly been attempts to get Moranis back on the screen. He was reportedly offered cameos in the newer Ghostbusters movies, but he declined to appear. He was reportedly on board a planned reboot of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, which also would have included Josh Gad, but that project has yet to see the light of day.

Given all of that, it's wonderful to see Rick Moranis is officially returning for Spaceballs 2, and I'm intrigued as to what's planned for the comedically villainous Dark Helmet this time around. The movie will open in theaters in 2027 and, in the meantime, fans can stream the OG film with an HBO Max subscription.