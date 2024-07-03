Ahead Of Filming Fast X: Part 2, Vin Diesel Shares Cool Video With Dom's Cars

You know it’s time to get ready for a Fast and Furious movie when Dom’s signature black Dodge Charger and/or Challenger come out. And in Vin Diesel’s update about the upcoming Fast X: Part 2 , we got to see not one but three of those incredible black cars his character is known for driving. Let’s just say that after seeing this video, pumped is an understatement.

To celebrate the fact that the cast of F&F is seemingly preparing for production, Diesel took to Instagram to post this sick video of three black cars being pulled out of a racetrack on a trailer. All three are black cars that look like Dom’s signature vehicles, and it’s incredibly cool, take a look:

What makes this video super interesting is the fact that Fast 11 will start filming in January 2025 with Louis Leterrier back as director after helming Fast X. So, I have to wonder where exactly Vin Diesel is going with those cars that are famously known for being Dom Toretto's style.

A week ago, Diesel posted on Instagram that he had been training for Fast X’s follow-up. Posting a photo of him and Sung Kang, who plays fan-fave Han, the Dom actor wrote:

Thank you all… for being family. You have given a profound purpose to the work… after the dangerous driving training last month for FastX2, I thought of you core fans, that have been such a part of my life. Thank you all for making this world a better place. Family, Always…

So, it wouldn’t shock me if he was back in those classic black cars for training purposes. That theory also tracks since the cars were being pulled out of a race track.

Famously, the car stunts in all the Fast and Furious movies are jaw-dropping and the team has put a lot of work into pulling what they can off practically, and that means the actors and stunt crew need to train for them. Also, since filming is still months away, it makes sense that Diesel was likely using the cars to prepare for production.

We know that the eleventh Fast film will bring the gang back home to LA where it all began, and as they prepare for the F&F franchise to conclude , they’ll be going back to their roots. Hopefully, this means we’ll also witness stunts like the ones we saw in the OG Fast and Furious movie – like the train sequence and those epic street races. While we don’t know exactly why Vin Diesel was leaving the track with Dom’s cars, my hope is that he was training for moments that pay homage to the first films in this franchise.

