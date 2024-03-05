AI Just Reimagined Famous Singers As Disney Characters, And Of Course Drake Would Look Like A Pirate

Artificial intelligence is gradually becoming an even more ingrained within our daily lives, and it's also had an impact on pop culture in a myriad of ways. Thanks to A.I., it's hard to unsee The Rock looking like Disney princesses or Game of Thrones characters in classic Disney form . Now, the latest batch of A.I. art gives us a look at some of our favorite singers (and a few actors) reimagined as characters created by the House of Mouse. And, fair warning, Drake is also included and looks like a pirate -- because of course.

There’s just something about seeing characters from classic Disney movies that make you feel warm all over. Though I'm curious as to how fans will feel when they get a look at these creations from Instagram user The AI_Dreams’ A.I. artwork . Among the stars highlighted in addition to Champagne Papi are Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé. Check them out:

A post shared by AI Dreams (@the_ai_dreams) A photo posted by on

The first character that caught my attention was Drake, who looks absolutely fierce in all off his Disney-animated glory. With his crossed arms and bling, you’d think he was either a pirate or a nobleman of sorts. The funny thing is that at least three Instagram users left comments on The_AI_Dreams’ post saying that the “Find Your Love” singer looked more like fellow rapper Bad Bunny. I can see that too.

More on Drake (Image credit: DC Comics) See What Drake Could Look Like As DC’s Cyborg

The work I was most impressed with in this post was the recreation of Taylor Swift. With those angelic blue eyes staring off into the distance, I could imagine her in a classic Disney princess movie . No doubt that she could also belt out an iconic Disney princess song , which could stand up against any of the most iconic tunes in the studio's library. Now, I'd like to see this version of Swift in a real movie, and maybe the animated Drake could be her love interest?

I also liked seeing Ariana Grande with her classic long ponytail and Ed Sheeran with his messy ginger hair and guitar in tow. Also, Beyoncé absolutely slays looking like the Queen of the Hive. I could see her as a Disney villain with a kick-ass song, which sounds downright amazing. If we're to be completely honest, the chance of these 2D iterations of the entertainers appearing in an actual film is slim to none. Though it is fun to think about.

At this point, I just find it wild that A.I. is capable of crafting such work. It goes without saying that much of the public definitely has strong feelings when it comes to the use of artificial intelligence. And that includes those who work in animation as well. However, I'd be lying if I said that it wasn't impressive how something like a pirate-looking Disney version of Drake could be crafted by such methods.