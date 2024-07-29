AI Just Envisioned Emma Watson And More Harry Potter Stars As Baywatch Characters, And I Can’t Unsee Voldemort In Swim Trunks

With AI artwork on the rise, people have used it to generate “what-if” scenarios. For example, if you ever wondered what Disney-fied G ame of Thrones characters or gender-swapped celebrities would look like, AI has provided those in stunning and somewhat surreal fashion. Now, there's yet another AI imagining for anyone who's ever been curious about what the Harry Potter stars would look like as Baywatch characters. And I just can’t unsee Lord Voldemort in swim trunks.

At the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, viewers see Harry, Ron and Hermione as adults taking their kids to Platform 9 ¾ as they head to Hogwarts. What if instead of the magical characters staying in the Wizarding World, they hightailed it to the beach? If you’d like to know what the stars of Harry Potter would look like as your favorite Baywatch characters, the Instagram account potterzworld has the answer, which you can see below:

A post shared by Harry Potter (@potterzworld) A photo posted by on

Despite looking a bit CGI-polished, it still amazes me how real these look. Stars like Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe sure look like they could be part of the cast of Baywatch ! With the wind blowing in their hair, the trio look ready for their next lifeguard rescue. Even Tom Felton looks prepped to perform some CPR, based on that pic.

And, of course, there are other portraits of characters that one just can't unsee. For example, Voldemort showing bare legs and arms in those swim trunks is an image I didn’t need in my life. If I saw the Dark Lord approaching me as I was in the water, I’d surely wim in the opposite direction! And what about the dementor trailing behind the other lifeguard? With the guards of Azkaban prison known for sucking out souls, I doubt they’d help revive anyone.

Aside from that, it's funny to see Hagrid and Dobby running through the sand in full force. Not only that, but Severus Snape sure isn’t hiding those pecs of his in that zipped-down swimsuit. The funniest Potter/Baywatch mashup of all, though, involves Dumbledore. With the long hair, beard, and dark shades, he could almost pass as a beach bum. But, with Dumbledore being the most brilliant sorcerer of all, I’m sure he could certainly rescue someone in distress.

It’s always fun seeing the cast of the fantasy franchise against the backdrop of different worlds. You can’t help but get a chuckle in scenarios like the Potter cast as characters of The Office or if they were reimagined as Grey’s Anatomy doctors . The possibilities truly are endless and entertaining.

Many will probably agree with me when I say that such a combination of franchises is something that wasn't expected. However, for the most part, I'm not all that mad over seeing Emma Watson and co. against the backdrop of a beach. Still, if there's anything I wish I could do, it would be that I could obliviate the memory of Voldemort in those shorts.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors