Alba Baptista Had A 5-Word Response When Asked What It's Like To Have Chris Evans In Her Corner

Alba Baptista has steadily been carving out a lane for herself as an actress, landing roles in both movies and TV shows. Her credits include the likes of Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Warrior Nun and the upcoming A24 film Mother Mary. Like a number of actors, Baptista also seems to have a bit of a support system, and hers just happens to include her husband, Chris Evans. Baptista and Evans rarely speak about each other in public, but the former did have a sweet take after being asked about Evans having her back.

It was during the premiere of Mother Mary – one of the most unique-looking titles on the 2026 movie schedule – that Baptista (28) was asked about her spouse. ET (during an interview shared to Instagram) specifically posed the question of what it was like for the Borderline star to have Evans (44) in her corner. With that, Baptista shared a sweet, five-word answer:

He’s just the best human.

To be completely honest, I’m tempted to say that a lot of fans would agree with the actress’ assessment about her spouse. It’s true that many of us don’t actually know Chris Evans personally but, based on his public persona, he seems to be an affable guy. He’s also endeared himself to fans in a myriad of ways, and that’s not just through his great performances, including his turn as Captain America. All in all, I have no trouble imagining Evans being a supportive spouse to his wife.

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Evans and Baptista were first linked romantically around 2021 and, while the pair dropped hints about their romance after the fact, they didn’t go Instagram official until 2023. From there, the two were somewhat more open about their romance, with Evans even sharing a sweet Valentine's Day tribute to his lady not long after they confirmed their relationship on IG. Baptista and Evans took the next step in their relationship later in 2023, as they got married that October during a very low-key wedding in Evans’ hometown, Boston.

After the fact, Evans confirmed the wedding when he appeared at a New York Comic Con panel, and he expressed excitement about having tied the knot with his partner. It was during that same event that Evans was photographed wearing his wedding ring, much to the delight of fans across social media. The Knives Out star also later revealed that he proposed to Baptista in her native language, Portuguese.

Baptista and Evans have also since become parents, as the former welcomed their first child back in October 2025. It still seems like the two are very much in love and standing firmly alongside each other. On that note, Baptista also shared how helpful her hubby had been in regard to her career:

He’s absolutely the best support guide. I mean, he has the best advice.

Evans previously revealed that he would help his wife prepare for auditions, and he also said he was open to working with Baptista on something. I like the idea of the couple sharing the screen together at some point. However, what really warms my heart is the notion of them leaning on each other both professionally and personally.