Rolling Loud: The Movie Star Christine Ko Talks THAT Ending Scene. ‘It Was Braided’

A major spoiler for Rolling Loud: The Movie lies ahead, so read on at your own discretion, comedy lovers.

There are plenty of R-rated comedies that truly earn their ratings, and Rolling Loud: The Movie proves itself to be among them. Writer/director Jeremy Garelick’s 2026 movie schedule entry sees a father and son head to the titular hip-hop festival, and the results are truly raunchy. Much of that lewdness can be attributed to Christine Ko’s character, Linda, who really gets a wild moment to shine near the end of the film. CinemaBlend has since spoken to Ko about the backstory of that crazy scene.

In the film, Linda serves as a volunteer at the festival and gets caught up in the mix as concerned father Hank (Owen Wilson) tries to find his 13-year-old son, Zion (Christian Convery) at the festival. Linda’s biggest moment, however, comes when she creates a distraction near the climax of the film by going full nude. Ko opened up about that scene while speaking with CinemaBlend alongside Garelick and admitted how “proud” she was of it. With that, Ko went on to reveal her own inspirations for the scene:

First of all, when we were coming up with the scene, I was like, ‘I think this is great.’ Like, Jennifer Lawrence had just done no hard feelings. And I was like, ‘Will Ferrell in Old School. Like, I really want to go for it, but I want to wear the biggest merkin we can find.’ And [Garelick] said, what's a merkin? And I said, ‘Well, it's going to be the bush down there.’

Ko had the idea, and she knew it could be accomplished with a merkin. But, as she explained, finding the right one proved to be easier said than done:

The first bush was insane. It was braided, it was long, like hair extensions. And [Garelick] was like, okay, this is not — like we can't pull this off. And I was like, ‘Okay, but what if it's the biggest bush you've ever seen?’ He's like, ‘Great, let's do that.’

Many actors have indeed gone nude, especially for comedic purposes. As Ko mentioned, Jennifer Lawrence went all in on that while shooting 2023’s No Hard Feelings and didn’t use a body double. And, yes, who could forget Will Ferrell’s streaking scene in 2003’s Old School? Ko can now say she’s followed in her predecessors’ footsteps and, as she explained during our interview, she’d never felt more “empowered” on a set than she did when she got to help pick out the merkin. She also said this:

It was the first time I ever got to collaborate and kind of write a scene together. And then, with the producers, they really want to ensure that I felt comfortable. And I just kept pushing them to do more and more and more. And I was like, ‘Can I do the LeBron chalk throw? Because I think Linda really thinks she's an athlete. She thinks she's a professional at what she does and it needs to be taken seriously. And so I was like, ‘All right, the chalk is coming out.’

Ko didn’t just want to do the bush scene for the sake of earning raunchy glory, though. She further opined that “with comedies, you have to really push the edge, and that's what makes it funny.” The actress makes a good point in that some of the funniest R-rated flicks tend to push the envelope, and Superbad, Bridesmaids and The Hangover are among the best to do that. So now Ko can relish in the fact that her decision to “push the bush” is now forever immortalized on screen.

There are, of course, plenty of other wild scenes in Rolling Loud that are worthy of mentioning, and what’s wild is that Garelick’s teenage son, Zion, has a story credit on the film. Believe it or not, that’s because the film is inspired by Jeremy and Zion’s own experience at the festival when the latter was 13 years old. So, while the film may be full of raunch, it’s born from a father’s sweet memory of a close experience with his child.

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So anyone looking for a wild music-related film should head over to their local cinema and check out Rolling Loud: The Movie, which is playing nationwide. And, if you haven’t seen the flick yet but still read through this story, you still won’t be prepared for Christin Ko’s wild scene.