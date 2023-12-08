Alexandra Daddario's Mom Called Her Out For 'Too Much Side Boob' And LOL

Alexandra Daddario isn’t just known for being a Hollywood it-girl or her great acting performances in shows like The White Lotus and True Detective, she is also known for her impeccable sense of style. But no matter how old you get or how famous, Mom will always put in her two cents. The actress recently posted a sexy new look for a night out on her Instagram, however it seems like Mom didn’t approve. Daddario revealed that her mother thought that she was showing off too much side boob in the stunning black dress, despite her daughter believing she was “totally covered.”

The Percy Jackson alum showed off in a gorgeous black silk mini dress on her way to dinner for fashion brand Roger Vivier. She was joined by stars like Zooey Deschanel and Kieran Shipka, and also brought her mom along. Daddaro posted some adorable photos of her and her mother together from the evening, and by the looks of it they had a great night as a mother/daughter duo. In the captain however, the actress revealed that her mom wasn’t totally on board with her daughter's outfit choice, and was hoping for something more modest. Nevertheless, both women looked fantastic for their night out. You can see photos from the night from Daddario’s Instagram below, including her hilarious caption, below:

A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) A photo posted by on

This goes to show that even if you are a multi talented actress with a styling team and glam squad, mom’s opinion will always come out. Even if her mom wasn’t the biggest fan, I think the silk ensemble looks stunning on Daddario. It is modest in the front and sexy on the sides: a youthful look while also being appropriate for a buttoned up fashion dinner. Also, you can never really go wrong with all black. This is just one of many great fashion moments by the actress lately, as she has been attending a number of events as of recent and looking absolutely stellar.

Even if Mom may not love it, the Mayfair Witches actress has never been afraid to show some skin. She recently rocked an all black sheer moment for a a Hilton and American Express event, and opted for sheer again for the opening of TAG Heuer’s new boutique in New York City this summer. She also has a great sense of humor about some of her bikini-clad acting roles like Baywatch, and some other risque on-screen moments in the past. Daddario is gorgeous and has always been confident, which is one of the reasons she is so endearing on screen.

Despite all this, moms of daughters tend to always want to see the same little girl, and the side boob probably wasn’t exactly in line with that. Daddario still stuck to her guns with the black dress, showing that she still felt good and confident in her silk look, and the duo looked like they had a wonderful girls night out. I love that the actress took her mom to the event, and that she included her in such a glamorous dinner. I can’t get enough of the cute photos of the two of them, and how proud Mamma Daddario looks of her daughter.

When Daddario isn’t attending opulent fashion events with her mom, she is starring on the vampy series, Mayfair Witches, which is currently streaming on AMC+, which you can get through your premium Amazon Prime subscription. The show is expected to return for a second season, so keep an eye on CinemaBlend’s TV premiere schedule for more updates on when Mayfair Witches, and other popular series are coming back to the small screen.