Alexandra Daddario Just Wore The Prettiest Take On Sheer I’ve Seen Yet For A Black Carpet Event

Celebrities have provided us with some jaw-dropping takes on the sheer fashion scene over the past year, after Florence Pugh freed the nipple in Barbiecore pink last summer. We got butterfly vibes from Camila Cabello’s recent see-through dress , and Pugh proved why she’s the leader of this trend in a gorgeous, gauzy lavender look . However, Alexandra Daddrio may have asserted herself at the top of the list, because the sheer dress she showed off for a black carpet event might be the prettiest interpretation of the empowering trend I’ve seen yet.

You know you’ve proven your place in the world of celebrity fashion when you can make a melted marshmallow dress look good. Alexandra Daddario looks effortlessly gorgeous in any outfit she chooses — and even when she opts for no outfit at all — so it should come as no surprise that the Mayfair Witches actress would be able to pull off this stunning see-through look:

Alexandra Daddario sported the black-sequined dress, which featured a wavy design that left sheer stripes over the length of her body, to the July 12 grand opening of TAG Heuer’s new boutique on 5th Avenue in New York City. She paired the gown with a diamond necklace, earrings and, of course, a TAG Heuer watch — though I’m afraid her timepiece might not be what people were looking at. Here’s another pic from the black carpet:

(Image credit: Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TAG Heuer)

We’ve seen some fabulous see-through looks come out of the celebrity fashion realm, but this one might be the prettiest one yet. There’s something about the geometric waves and the sparkling black sequins that makes this look classic and risqué all at the same time. The White Lotus Season 1 star certainly gives Halle Bailey a run for her money, after The Little Mermaid actress had possibly my other favorite sheer moment, going full Disney princess in the Tiffany blue Dolce & Gabbana gown she wore to the Academy Awards this year.

(And speaking of Disney princesses, Alexandra Daddario gave us her take on that look too, when she married Andrew Form in a swanky affair in New Orleans, Louisiana, a year ago.)

Of course fashion is pretty objective, so whether you prefer Halle Bailey’s fairytale look or Alexandra Daddario’s wavy masterpiece, everybody’s bound to have their favorite. Dua Lipa also jumped on the bandwagon in a stunning see-through mesh gown at the Barbie premiere, following everyone from Allison Janney at her own movie premiere last year, to Kristen Stewart at a February film festival , Bella Hadid at Paris Fashion Week in October and many more.