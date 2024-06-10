‘I Woke Up My Entire Family Who Seemed Less Enthusiastic’: Alyson Hannigan Is So Funny And Excited While Explaining How She Found Out Taylor Swift Shouted Out American Pie

This one time, at band camp… Oh, sorry, I was thinking about something else. But, nearly 25 years ago, American Pie hit theaters and a sex-centric, teen comedy franchise was launched. Multiple generations have since enjoyed the raunchy adventures of Jim Levenstein, Michelle Flaherty and their friends. And among those that the films have struck a chord with is the one and only Taylor Swift. The music icon’s love for the IP is so strong that she even shouted it out in one of her newest songs. Michelle actress Alyston Hannigan – who’s a noted Swiftie – is more than aware of the sweet nod. Just recently, she humorously and excitedly recalled how she learned about it, and it seems her family was “less enthusiastic” at the time.

Universal Pictures’ classic film series was name-dropped in “So High School,” one of the tracks that present on the second volume of her album The Tortured Poets Department. During the song, the Grammy winner muses, “I'm watching American Pie with you on a Saturday night / Your friends are around, so be quiet.” In the grand scheme of the piece itself, but it’s a firm testament to the cultural impact of the film. (It’s also a nice reprieve from some of the more heartbreaking lyrics on Swift’s album .)

Alyson Hannigan recently caught up with Vulture , during which she answered a bevy of behind-the-scenes questions related to the 1999 flick. Eventually, talk turned to the tribute featured in the “Blank Space” performer’s latest album. To say that Hannigan was pumped about it would be a serious understatement. During the interview, the actress reminisced about waiting for the midnight release of TTPD and eventually learning about the second volume, which includes the shoutout. What’s really chuckle-worthy here, though, is how her family factored into all of this:

Yes! So I had my little countdown waiting for the album to drop. I texted my kids, ‘don’t bug me, say “good night,’’ just pretend I’m not here,’ because I am going to listen to this album without any interruption. I listened to the first part, went to sleep, and woke up to, Holy cow, she’s released a second part! I started listening to it, and when I got to ‘So High School,’ I was like, What?! I thought maybe I was still sort of sleeping and imagining it. But when I heard it, I was freaking out. I woke up my entire family who seemed less enthusiastic than I’d like them to be. Then I called a friend, and she and I had a nice freakout together. I was so happy. Basically, I was on the date with Travis [Kelce] and Taylor.

I imagine that a number of Swifties would love to be in the American Pie cast member’s shoes right now. Well, more specifically, they’d surely be envious of the fact that a film Hannigan was in was honored by Taylor Swift. Aside from that though, I’m not sure they’d want to face the wrath of an unhappy family that’s been forcefully woken up by someone “freaking out” over music. Still, it’s very easy to understand why the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum would be so hyped.

More on American Pie (Image credit: Universal) American Pie Movies In Order: How To Watch All 9 Installments Of The Comedy Franchise In Order Of Release Date

I imagine that a number of Swifties would love to be in the American Pie cast member’s shoes right now. Well, more specifically, they’d surely be envious of the fact that a film Hannigan was in was honored by Taylor Swift. Aside from that though, I’m not sure they’d want to face the wrath of an unhappy family that’s been forcefully woken up by someone “freaking out” over music. Still, it’s very easy to understand why the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum would be so hyped.

American Pie, which cast member Thomas Ian Nicholas originally thought was a porno , has impacted the cultural zeitgeist in a way that few films before or after it have. Even today, you may still find someone who references Steve “The Stifmeister” Stifler or yells “MILF.” And, of course, who could forget Jim’s infamous pie scene , which caused a freakout for actor Jason Biggs. There are four movies in the main franchise and, as it stands, a series of five DTV spinoffs have been produced. It’s hard to say whether another true sequel might ever be produced or if fans would even be interested in more. But, if you’re on the fence, Seann William Scott’s comments on the matter, might sway your opinion.

Whatever the case may be in regard to the franchise’s future, it’s just so great that the series still receives love from people, including Taylor Swift. Alyson Hannigan and her colleagues should be proud of the mark they’ve left on pop culture. I’m sure Hannigan’s family is also proud, though I’m not sure if they’ll ever let her forget that she woke them up amid the album drop.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors