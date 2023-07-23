American Pie's Jason Biggs Admits He Had A 'Freakout' Before Shooting The Infamous Pie Scene And Reveals What Happened After
The gravity of shooting a scene where he has sex with a pie suddenly hit him.
There’s always an element of risk that comes with being an actor. You never quite know how people are going to react to something you put out there. Will your emotional breakdown scene connect with people or will they laugh at it? Will that satirical joke land or will people be offended? You kind of just have to trust your instinct, which is certainly something American Pie actor Jason Biggs can speak to. He thought the scene where he has sex with the pie sounded hilarious on his first read through, but once it came time to actually film it, the messy gravity of it all suddenly struck him.
The actor recently sat down with People to talk about what is still undoubtedly his most famous scene more than two decades later, and he was extremely candid in his assessment. He admitted he had a “momentary freakout” when he was about to shoot and wound up calling his manager, who told him to get back in there and hump that pie. Here’s a portion of his quote…
Of course the scene wound up the most memorable moment of the film, and the film itself turned into an unexpectedly huge box office hit and cultural touchstone. Three direct sequels followed, as well as five spinoff movies with American Pie branding. Recently, there have been rumors we could even get another one. It also opened the doors to a ton of additional opportunities for the primary cast members including Biggs, but it didn’t take all that for Biggs to realize he made the right call filming the scene.
Instead, all it took was for him to see the reaction of everyone on set once he pulled his pants down and went for it. They couldn’t stop laughing, and their approval made him realize what he was doing was working. In fact, he previously revealed he spent six hours shooting different versions. Here’s his recollection of events…
Biggs will spend the rest of his career being asked about that pie scene, but it turns out his most recent quotes about it aren’t random. The comedian launched a partnership with Edwards Desserts to, of course, sell pies. It’s a fitting spokesman job for Biggs, whose big risk is still paying off financially and professionally all these years later.
You can next catch Biggs in an upcoming holiday movie called Best.Christmas.Ever. It’s scheduled to hit Netflix later this year and may or may not include any pie-related scenes.
Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, a great wrestling promo and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.
