Amber Heard Praises ‘Magical’ Experience Filming Her First Post-Trial Follow Up In The Fire

One benefit of Amber Heard’s transition into a life in Spain is getting access to European film work. After going through a televised trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, she shot in Italy her first post-trial movie In the Fire and attended the world premiere at the Taormina Film Festival back in June. With its theatrical release just a week away, Heard said in a press release what a “magical” experience this filming experience was to her.

The film is a meditation on the almost supernatural powers of love told through a strong-willed and independent woman at the turn of the 20th century. I feel honored to be part of this labor of love and to be the lead in Conor Allyn’s vision. I feel lucky to be surrounded by such an amazing cast. They’re as dedicated and magical as the characters they play.

Per In the Fire ’s behind-the-scenes footage , Amber Heard plays a New York doctor in the 1890s who is sent to a remote village to investigate a child said to be possessed by the devil. During Heard’s interview about the movie, she described her character as a “pioneer” for entering a male-dominated field and how she’ll need to venture into a culture so different from hers to tackle the superstition disturbances occurring in this village. The Rum Diary actress said she enjoyed getting the opportunity to play a complex, strong female character that she’d never seen before when reading a script. I have a feeling this new role will give her a great chance to flex her acting muscles.

Being able to take on the lead of her supernatural thriller must have been such a relief to her after disappointments followed her reduced role in Aquaman 2. A fan-based petition to remove Amber Heard from the Aquaman sequel racked up two million signatures which claims that the actress lied about the accusations she made against Johnny Depp. Aquaman 2 ’s James Wan’s explanation for Heard’s reduced role was that he always planned for the sequel to focus on a bromance between Arthur and Orm. So, the red-headed Atlantean character was not cut or fired as the allegations said. It was a creative decision that had nothing to do with the trial she was involved in.

Seeing Amber Heard being all smiles on the red carpet of In the Fire 's world premiere shows that she’s in a good place with her career and her life right now. It demonstrates that moving to Spain after the trial really was “healthy” for her being away from the public eye and the noise. When Heard broke her silence about quitting Hollywood , she said she still plans on moving forward with her career with film projects lined up. While we know In the Fire will be coming soon, I’m curious what else the Pineapple Express actress has in store for us.