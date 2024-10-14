Amid The Devil Wears Prada 2 Reports, Stanley Tucci Weighs In On Possibly Returning For The Sequel

When it comes to the list of best movie ensembles from the past 20 years, The Devil Wears Prada is absolutely up there. The incredibly quotable comedy was released in 2006 and is still noted for the performances of Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and Meryl Streep, who was nominated for an Oscar for her work. More recently, it's been reported that a sequel is in the works, and the-always fascinating Tucci weighed in on possibly returning for it.

The Julie & Julia star sat down with People , during which he was asked about the potential production of a Devil Wears Prada sequel . The father of five didn't go into specifics, as it seems he's not truly in the know about everything right now. Nevertheless, he did seem optimistic about the chances of reprising his role as Nigel Kipling. In his own words, the actor shared:

If it does happen, I can only say that I'll be happy. I don't really know. I haven't [heard] about the plot or anything. I really haven't.

It's still early days for the reported film, with Disney apparently developing it right now. One would hope that more concrete news is revealed sooner rather than later. I don't know about all of you, but I'm with Mr. Tucci in that I'd be "happy" if a sequel came to fruition. After all, Tucci absolutely crushed it in the role of the witty and lovable Nigel, and I'd love to see him play the role again.

The first film was based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel of the same name and followed a young graduate seeking a job in the publishing industry. She ultimately found herself working at a renowned fashion magazine with a notorious editor at its helm. Said premise managed to generate a lot of laughs and some genuinely satisfying moments. All in all, it's totally understandable why the film still has such a large following.

The second movie’s plot is still a mystery, to general public anyways. It remains to be seen if the screenwriters will take cues from the second book, Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns, or if they’ll head in a new direction. Regardless, should most of the cast return and the right filmmakers be found, I'm confident that the film will be entertaining.

While the sequel remains in the air to some degree, the Big Night actor has been keeping busy in the meantime. His latest film is the 2024 movie release Conclave, and he'll next appear in Netflix's The Electric State, which is set to debut amid the 2025 movie schedule . Still, based on his comments, I'd definitely expect the star to make time to film a Prada follow-up.

Time will tell what lies ahead when it comes The Devil Wears Prada 2. Here's hoping that Stanley Tucci as well as his co-stars due indeed return for the movie. For now, do yourself a favor and stream the original flick with a Max subscription .