Amy Schumer Shares Ken-tastic Reaction To Margot Robbie's Barbie Years After Stepping Away From The Lead Role

Back during the early days of development on the Barbie movie, Amy Schumer was attached to play the titular role. As ideas for the movie kept evolving though, it transformed into something different from the initial concept, and the comedian bailed on the part. Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig ended up taking over the project, developing it into the pink, sparkly extravaganza that just hit theaters. Now, the I Feel Pretty star is reacting to the summer blockbuster in a tongue-in-cheek way that hints at her previous casting.

Amy Schumer posted a goofy photo on her Instagram that shows her sporting a big sun hat. In her caption, she talked about seeing both Oppenheimer and Barbie this weekend, meaning she participated in the viral "Barbenheimer" double feature craze. Instead of suggesting she should have played the title character in the fantasy film, as originally intended, she joked that she actually should’ve been considered for another major role. You can see her hysterical post below:

This is an absolutely hilarious way of addressing her connection to Margot Robbie's movie. Instead of brushing aside Robbie, the Trainwreck star focuses on Oppenheimer, musing that she could've played Emily Blunt's Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer. That's obviously much funnier, considering she has zero connection to that movie. I’m honestly not sure she would've been right for the role of Blunt’s Kitty, as she suggests, but I love the shoutout for one of the most exciting movies of the summer.

When Amy Schumer was attached to Barbie, the film was very different and in her words, not as “feminist and cool.” She left the project in 2017, and Robbie was cast in the titular role when Warner Brothers took over the project. With Robbie and Greta Gerwig as the feminine creative minds behind the project, it seemingly received a fresh creative jolt. Schumer was previously asked if she was looking forward to the new iteration of the film that hit theaters. At the time, the actress was enthusiastic, about the project, so it seems evident that there's not kind of bad blood in the mix here.

The Last Comic Standing alum continues to show she's one of the wittiest comedic minds in the entertainment industry. She always seems able to put a funny spin on a potentially awkward situation, and she did so with such class using this post. It’s hilarious and subtle while encouraging others to see the two wonderful films that just so happen to be in theaters at the same time. Also, she's totally rocking that sun hat, so maybe Christopher Nolan should keep the comedy star in mind he needs to cast another protagonist that sports a sweet lid.

