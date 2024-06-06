An Expert PR Person Has A Wild (And Intriguing) Theory About Why The Press Has Been Saturated With Ben Affleck And JLo Split News

For as long as there have been famous people, celebrity couples have fascinated the public. While the internet is obsessed with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, countless headlines have been made about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez since they reunited. This has been especially true lately, as there are rumors about JLo and Affleck living separately and heading toward divorce. But an expert PR person has a wild (and intriguing) theory about why the press has been saturated with Affleck and Lopez split news.

Every few days there's another story about Bennifer, with anonymous insiders claiming to know what's happening within their marriage. Meanwhile, Affleck and Lopez have continued to put their kids first and show up as a unit. But a PR expert named Maya Riaz spoke to Mirror, offering a different perspective on all the stories surrounding the A-list couple. In her words:

Divorce rumors or personal life distractions can sometimes be used as a strategy to divert attention from any professional setbacks. It is important to stress that we should approach such rumors with Jennifer and Ben with skepticism until we have credible confirmation.

Well, that's intriguing. Could all of this chatter about Affleck and Lopez just be a smokescreen to distract from career speed bumps that are happening? It remain to be seen, but Riaz doesn't seem convinced of all the break-up rumors.

Indeed, Jennifer Lopez has had a few setbacks lately. The reception to her visual experience This Is Me... Now: A Love Story was tepid, despite Affleck's wild cameo. And recently Lopez canceled her world tour, which some fans thought as a sign that things aren't good at home. But Maya Riaz is musing that perhaps the insider reports about their marriage is a distraction. In her words:

It could be about her marriage to Ben Affleck which seems to be under intense scrutiny daily. However, may also be that ticket sales haven't been exceptional. If Lopez is seen performing in half-filled arenas, it'll harm her image. Cancelling the tour may have actually been a choice between lesser of two PR disasters.

That's certainly a perspective I never considered, and one that is truly intriguing. Could all of the worries about Affleck and Lopez actually be for nothing, as they put out fake stories themselves? It's a wild theory, but one that might explain why there's been non-stop "insiders" offering quotes to the media.

If this theory were true, we'll likely never get an official confirmation. Instead, we'll just have to see if Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez actually split up, or if they're in it fo the long haul. Either way the public's fascination with the pair likely isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Both Affleck and Lopez have a number of professional projects on the docket. For now, check the 2024 movie release dates.