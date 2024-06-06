An Expert PR Person Has A Wild (And Intriguing) Theory About Why The Press Has Been Saturated With Ben Affleck And JLo Split News
Countless rumors about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage have been swirling lately.
For as long as there have been famous people, celebrity couples have fascinated the public. While the internet is obsessed with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, countless headlines have been made about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez since they reunited. This has been especially true lately, as there are rumors about JLo and Affleck living separately and heading toward divorce. But an expert PR person has a wild (and intriguing) theory about why the press has been saturated with Affleck and Lopez split news.
Every few days there's another story about Bennifer, with anonymous insiders claiming to know what's happening within their marriage. Meanwhile, Affleck and Lopez have continued to put their kids first and show up as a unit. But a PR expert named Maya Riaz spoke to Mirror, offering a different perspective on all the stories surrounding the A-list couple. In her words:
Well, that's intriguing. Could all of this chatter about Affleck and Lopez just be a smokescreen to distract from career speed bumps that are happening? It remain to be seen, but Riaz doesn't seem convinced of all the break-up rumors.
Indeed, Jennifer Lopez has had a few setbacks lately. The reception to her visual experience This Is Me... Now: A Love Story was tepid, despite Affleck's wild cameo. And recently Lopez canceled her world tour, which some fans thought as a sign that things aren't good at home. But Maya Riaz is musing that perhaps the insider reports about their marriage is a distraction. In her words:
That's certainly a perspective I never considered, and one that is truly intriguing. Could all of the worries about Affleck and Lopez actually be for nothing, as they put out fake stories themselves? It's a wild theory, but one that might explain why there's been non-stop "insiders" offering quotes to the media.
If this theory were true, we'll likely never get an official confirmation. Instead, we'll just have to see if Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez actually split up, or if they're in it fo the long haul. Either way the public's fascination with the pair likely isn't slowing down anytime soon.
Both Affleck and Lopez have a number of professional projects on the docket. For now, check the 2024 movie release dates.
