Jennifer Lopez Cancels Tour Amid Rumors About Ben Affleck Split

After rumors have continued to swirl throughout this month regarding a potential split between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, a major development has just occurred. JLo has announced that she is cancelling her highly-anticipated THIS IS ME…LIVE tour, which was set to begin this June.

The announcement was made on Friday via the multi-hyphenated talent's newsletter (via Variety). Why? Here's the reasoning that has been cited:

Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.

To those who bought tickets to one of her shows, the announcement has shared that “tickets will automatically be refunded” for fans. JLo’s own special message to fans following the news was this:

I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…

Jennifer Lopez was set to start her 30-show stadium tour at Orlando, Florida’s Kia Center less than a month from now on June 26. She would have been on tour for 17 shows across the United States throughout July before playing three shows in Canada in early August and then playing eight more U.S. shows during the last month of summer. It would have ended with two nights in Madison Square Garden.

In the most recent report about the state of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage, it was suggested that the couple are “living separately” and JLo was placing her focus on work , with tour rehearsals. Bennifer was photographed a few weeks ago wearing their wedding rings in Los Angeles after not being publicly together since March 30.

While her relationship with Ben Affleck has certainly taken center stage as of late, it’s very much possible that Jennifer Lopez is dealing with another personal struggle that made it necessary for her to cancel her summer tour. Additionally, some have suggested that JLo’s show has not been selling as many tickets as it would have liked.

Fans have noticed this breadth of tickets up for grab on Ticketmaster. Previously, JLo quietly changed the tour’s name from “This Is Me… Now” to “This Is Me… Live | The Greatest Hits,” perhaps to bring in more original fans. JLo previously cancelled seven of the tour’s dates before stopping the entire run of it.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sources close to Lopez insisted that the tour was not being canceled due to poor ticket sales, despite the reports and seating charts, and pointed to strong sales in such markets as Newark, Orlando, Miami, Chicago, Anaheim and Toronto. However, seating charts for multiple other dates showed very poor sales.

The THIS IS ME…LIVE tour was set to be Jennifer Lopez’s first tour since the 2019 It’s My Party World Tour. The tour is in support of her 2024 album that was released back in February. It greatly draws on her experiences falling back in love with Ben Affleck. She released a visual album to go with it on Amazon to coincide with it that featured an Affleck cameo .