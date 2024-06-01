Jennifer Lopez Cancels Tour Amid Rumors About Ben Affleck Split
THIS IS ME…LIVE is no longer happening.
After rumors have continued to swirl throughout this month regarding a potential split between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, a major development has just occurred. JLo has announced that she is cancelling her highly-anticipated THIS IS ME…LIVE tour, which was set to begin this June.
The announcement was made on Friday via the multi-hyphenated talent's newsletter (via Variety). Why? Here's the reasoning that has been cited:
To those who bought tickets to one of her shows, the announcement has shared that “tickets will automatically be refunded” for fans. JLo’s own special message to fans following the news was this:
Jennifer Lopez was set to start her 30-show stadium tour at Orlando, Florida’s Kia Center less than a month from now on June 26. She would have been on tour for 17 shows across the United States throughout July before playing three shows in Canada in early August and then playing eight more U.S. shows during the last month of summer. It would have ended with two nights in Madison Square Garden.
In the most recent report about the state of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage, it was suggested that the couple are “living separately” and JLo was placing her focus on work, with tour rehearsals. Bennifer was photographed a few weeks ago wearing their wedding rings in Los Angeles after not being publicly together since March 30.
While her relationship with Ben Affleck has certainly taken center stage as of late, it’s very much possible that Jennifer Lopez is dealing with another personal struggle that made it necessary for her to cancel her summer tour. Additionally, some have suggested that JLo’s show has not been selling as many tickets as it would have liked.
Fans have noticed this breadth of tickets up for grab on Ticketmaster. Previously, JLo quietly changed the tour’s name from “This Is Me… Now” to “This Is Me… Live | The Greatest Hits,” perhaps to bring in more original fans. JLo previously cancelled seven of the tour’s dates before stopping the entire run of it.
Sources close to Lopez insisted that the tour was not being canceled due to poor ticket sales, despite the reports and seating charts, and pointed to strong sales in such markets as Newark, Orlando, Miami, Chicago, Anaheim and Toronto. However, seating charts for multiple other dates showed very poor sales.
The THIS IS ME…LIVE tour was set to be Jennifer Lopez’s first tour since the 2019 It’s My Party World Tour. The tour is in support of her 2024 album that was released back in February. It greatly draws on her experiences falling back in love with Ben Affleck. She released a visual album to go with it on Amazon to coincide with it that featured an Affleck cameo.
Jennifer Lopez’s new movie Atlas currently holds the top spot on Netflix’s top movies. It may have been slammed by critics, but that’s not stopping its popularity. You can check it out with a Netflix subscription now.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.