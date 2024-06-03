Ben Affleck And JLo Allegedly Putting Their Kids First, Caught Giving Air Kisses At His Son's Game

Celebrity couples have always fascinated the public, just look at how much attention Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have gotten since getting together. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck know this all too well, as they've been a media sensation both times they've been in a relationship. Recently there have been rumors that Bennifer is in trouble, and possibly living separately. But Affleck and JLo are allegedly putting their kids first, and were caught giving air kisses at his son's game.

Jennifer Lopez recently cancelled her tour amidst the rumors that she and Ben Affleck are having serious marriage issues. There's constant reports about what's going on within their family unit, including a recent one by People. An anonymous insider allegedly close to the couple claimed the A-listers are trying to put their kids first, amidst all the drama. The insider was quoted saying:

Jennifer and Ben have always been very family-oriented.

They also claim that the issues are "heartbreaking" for Lopez, who seems to be at the center of the chatter online. While promoting her movie Atlas (which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription) journalists asks JLo if she was leaving Affleck, with co-star Simu Liu coming to her defense. And there have been conflicting rumors about how much her work might have factored into their relationship woes.

Recently, Lopez and Affleck were seen at a graduation party for the latter's daughter violet. This seemed like a good sign, with the same insider telling People that “the graduation was a big deal", and that it was important for them to continue supporting the kids of the family.

The famous couple have continued to show up for their kids, despite any drama that might be happening behind closed doors. Page Six reported that they were spotted attending his son Samuel's basketball game. They were photographed giving each other air kisses, rather than locking lips amid their drama. This definitely turned heads, although it shows that they're committed to focusing on their children.

Reports about Bennifer's drama were seemingly inspired by Affleck and Lopez not wearing their wedding rings. Since then countless rumors and stories have circulated about what's happening in their relationship.

The reports about the pair possibly splitting definitely caught fans off guard, as Affleck had recently appeared in This Is Me... Now: A Love Story. And as such, all eyes are on what's going to happen to the couple.

Of course, there has been non-stop chatter about their relationship since they got back together and got married in Vegas. Affleck went viral for looking miserable at the Grammys, with folks even using lip readers to figure out their interaction.

We'll just have to wait and see how thing shake out, and whether or not Affleck and Lopez actually split up. In the meantime, check the 2024 movie release dates.