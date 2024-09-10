Jacob Elordi And Daisy Edgar-Jones Have A Sweet Moment On The Red Carpet, But I Have So Many Questions About Her Plunging Neckline
Oh, boy!
Daisy Edgar-Jones has already had a blockbuster year with Twisters, the critically acclaimed hit summer 2024 movie release, and now she’s looking ahead to her new drama with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, On Swift Horses. Edgar-Jones and Elordi have now had a sweet moment on the red carpet, but I really do have so many questions about the plunging neckline of her dress.
What Did Daisy Edgar-Jones Wear During Her Sweet Red-Carpet Moment With Jacob Elordi?
On Swift Horses (which is a noir-ish LGBTQ+ romantic drama that’s getting pretty good reviews) recently had its premiere during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, and the film brought the stars out for the red carpet. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jacob Elordi play in-laws in the new movie, and from the looks of them hanging out at the event, they may have formed a real bond while on set:
Awww! Now, you’re probably wondering about the sheer confection of a gown that the Tom Cruise crush-having Edgar-Jones is wearing, seeing as how you don’t get a full look at the front in that hug-centric photo. Well, hold on to your bra-less boobies, folks!
Holy neckline, Batman! I mean, wowzers, right? Now, while several of her many appearances for the various Twisters red carpets and screenings (one of which saw her and co-star Anthony Ramos mugging by a poster of the absent Glen Powell) featured more straight forward glam/glam-casual looks, this one goes all out in the cleavage department.
I’m all for rocking the sheer dress look like Halle Berry did on the red carpet recently, or even going with something in a pretty sheer two-piece on the street like Dakota Johnson for whomever is comfy donning such an ensemble. That leaves me with no queries. However, when I see a neckline that’s J. Lo in the green Grammys dress-adjacent I’m always left with so many questions. Seriously, just look:
There look to be straps on the gown of the potential Normal People Season 2 star, but it still appears as if any breeze would have just exposed her bosoms completely. Is she taped into the dress? If so, how do we not see a hint of that, considering that the fabric is so filmy and ethereal that it absolutely seems like tape of any thickness would show through?
She seems to have gone without additional boob covering (fabulous; let those puppies air out), so there’s a bit of a lining or something making the fabric of the bodice a bit less sheer than the rest of the outfit. Is it a bodysuit, or just more thinly draped fabric and a panty? Having a bodysuit underneath that’s connected to the neckline should make the whole thing sturdier, but I’m not a dress-maker or a person who even sews, so who knows?
The talented lady (who trained for Twisters as buddy Paul Mescal trained for the upcoming Gladiator II) also appears to have not a care in the world, which I guess is standard whenever opting for a sheer dress that also shows off lots of cleave. Am I the only one who would have looked at least a little nervous? Oh, well, I suppose that’s why stars like Edgar-Jones can easily hit the red carpet at their utmost gorgeous and unbothered, while writers like me have to remember to put on pants before leaving home.
Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism.