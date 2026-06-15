Seth MacFarlane Gets Jokingly Real About When His Family Guy Movie Will Finally Get Made

Seth MacFarlane is an extremely busy dude, and one needs no further proof than the first half of the 2026 TV schedule. Not only has he continued his myriad voice roles across both Family Guy and American Dad, but he also delivered the second season of Ted (streaming via Peacock subscription) in the midst of developing animated spinoffs for both Ted and Stewie Griffin. So does that mean we’re never getting that long-rumored Family Guy movie? Maybe. Maybe not.

We know that MacFarlane has an feature-worthy idea for Family Guy’s characters, and that he’s been mulling over it for nearly 15 years now, with occasional new details, such as live-action elements, shared every few years. Now, the hugely successful creator has addressed the stalled status of the film in an interview with THR. After stating that he thinks Family Guy will last “as long as there’s an appetite for it,” he noted the film’s status, saying:

It’s been a quarter of a century that this thing has been on the air! The Family Guy feature film is something that’s still always in the back of my head. I’ve always had a pretty clear idea of what it’s going to be. It’s that arrow in the quiver that I keep for when everything else goes to sh-t.

To date, Seth MacFarlane has yet to actually divulge what his big ideais for the Family Guy movie, but that's part of the fun in waiting for it to actually come to life. It doesn't seem like it'll be based on any specifically timely elements, at the very least.

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Before elaborating more on that last bit about circling back to the movie idea when everything else is "sh-t," the Orville creator was asked about the possibility that the movie could be crafted while the TV series is still airing on Fox. That doesn't appear to be an obstacle, as MacFarlane answered with:

Oh, yeah. I always kind of assume that if I have a really dismal professional failure, like I produce a movie or a show that just fails so badly, the only thing that can cleanse the palette of the audience is the Family Guy movie. That’s when I’ll do it.

So what he's really saying it, we may never see a Family Guy movie because MacFarlane's output is just too danged popular and universally accepted by fans for him to have the time to devote to the long-form project. Does that mean we need an army of Peter Griffin cosplayers to start boycotting all the other series and films also crafted by MacFarlane? That sounds viable on paper, but would likely be disastrous in practice.

At this point, The Orville fans are still waiting on Hulu or any other studio or platform to pony up the funds to get Season 4 off the planet's surface, as that's also still a project that he's up to continue with if someone is footing the costs. The same goes for Ted, which hasn't been renewed or canceled at Peacock to date, with MacFarlane saying he'd love to close the story out with a movie featuring the prequel series' cast.

So for all that the idea might exist in theory, it's possibly going to take a lot of epic failures to get a Family Guy feature into motion. And that's just not something Seth MacFarlane has grown accustomed to in the past 27 years.

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Even without a movie currently on the way, there are enough Family Guy family guy episodes streaming (via Hulu subscription and Disney+ subscription) that by the time one marathons through all 460+ episodes, MacFarlane might have a completely different announcement to make.