90 Day Fiancé's Debby Defends Mido After Rough Start To Storyline: 'I Have To Be Really Honest'

90 Day Fiancé's Debby Rolando is urging fans to "Be nice" in a long online statement about how they're treating Mido Fayed. As questions surface about the legitimacy of his acting career, and among the doubts that he's really there because he loves his American fiancé, she has had enough.

Whether others are watching Season 12 of 90 Day Fiancé over on TLC or via HBO Max subscription, I'd be shocked if everyone else isn't also a little skeptical about this couple going the distance. Debby said what she could to try and sway people to think otherwise, and promised that as the 2026 TV schedule rolls on, we may all come to understand him more.

Debby Defends Mido Against Accusations Being Made By Fans On Social Media

Debby and Mido's relationship has drawn comparisons to past couples who appeared on 90 Day Fiancé, with Debbie and Oussama from The Other Way Season 4 coming up a lot. That latter couple's story didn't last long, because it became apparent to Debbie that Oussama basically wanted to pursue his dreams in the United States, and marriage was the quickest way there.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Mido has dreams of becoming a Hollywood actor, and 90 Day Fiancé has focused on that a lot. While episodes have seen her, at times, acting more like his social media photographer rather than his partner, Debby posted a lengthy Instagram Stories message defending him. She also directly addressed accusations that he's using her, saying she simply doesn't believe that's true (via @TheRealityTVMess):

I have to be really honest with you guys. There's no way that a human moves across the globe, gives up everything that they know- their language, their job, their family, their friends, the ability to drive a car, to move across the world for something as frivolous as a career and movies. I don't believe for one second that is the only reason why Mido is in this country.

Debby went on to say that Mido shut off comments on his Instagram page, and that she's had to delete messages from people that included slurs and various attacks toward him. She encouraged people with those opinions to unfollow her, because she's not interested in hearing it.

She also stressed that she believes Mido is not a scammer, and added that she's not a wealthy person. She encouraged 90 Day Fiancé viewers to keep watching, and maybe they'll change their view on their relationship:

I think that eventually, as our story unfolds, you guys are going to see a different part of him and who he really is. Things are the way they are. There are things that I cannot talk about and will not talk about, but to treat people that way, I did think it was time to rip off the band-aid and have this conversation. Don't be mean.

Anybody who has been on one of the best reality TV shows knows it takes some thick skin, and Debby admitted this may not be for her. That's a shame because I'm really hoping she stays on the series after this season, especially after taking a look around her page.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Are Debby And Mido Still Together?

I've watched 90 Day Fiancé for a long time, and if you were to ask me which couple wouldn't even last the entire season before splitting, Debby and Mido were my top pick. And yet, I saw on her Instagram page that she shared a video with him just a few days ago, playing with her dog:

A post shared by Debby Rolando (@debby_ro_90day) A photo posted by on

Now, it's entirely possible that Debby held onto this video and is slowly releasing them as the season is out. All I know is that if I were no longer with the person I was seeing when this season aired, I probably wouldn't be posting videos of them playing with my dog that portray them in a favorable light.

While I'll admit I haven't been a fan of Debby and Mido's scenes and their dynamic thus far, it's always important to note 90 Day Fiancé can do some heavy lifting in creating drama. People can be edited in an unfavorable way, and between all those fights and talks about acting, there are probably many happy moments as well. I'm hoping we get Ross Matthews back for the tell-all of this season, because I'm sure he'll get to the truth of what's going on with these two.

90 Day Fiancé continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see what other issues the cast is dealing with, and whether Debby and Mido end up changing what viewers think about their relationship.