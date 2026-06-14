We Knew Matt Damon And Emily Blunt Were Neighbors, But I Had No Idea His Place Was Such A Big Deal

Matt Damon and Emily Blunt have worked together multiple times, having starred in The Adjustment Bureau and been members of the stacked cast of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. But, outside of being co-stars, they also happen to be neighbors! While it's already public knowledge that the two stars live a few floors apart, I just learned that Damon's spot really is the place to be.

Emily Blunt recently appeared on Today and, during her appearance, she couldn’t help but laugh when she watched a video of Matt Damon asking the British actress who her favorite co-star is who lives in the apartment above her. Gee, who could he be referring to? The Devil Wears Prada actress talked about one benefit of having Damon as her neighbor and, honestly, I'd be taking advantage of this perk as well if I were able:

[Matt] loves that we’re below him. I think he prefers that. He’s actually a few floors up. He’s really above us. He’s got the roof. But, he does let me take my dogs up to pee.

Good neighbors are definitely important, and I'd say Damon falls into that category. It's generous of him to allow access to just allow any kind of access to his private roof, let alone to allow his pal's dog to pee. This truly speaks volumes about how comfortable and trusting Damon and Blunt's friendship is.

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Damon's pad is indeed a big deal, though as, per Robb Report, the Air actor bought a $16.7 million triplex penthouse in 2018. The Brooklyn Heights 6,200-square-foot establishment has six bedrooms and of course, that huge private rooftop terrace, where visitors can grace themselves with the views of New York Harbor and Manhattan.

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A year after Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, Emily Blunt and her husband, John Krasinski, also bought a full-floor apartment in the same building for $11 million. She and her hubby decided to make that New York move away from Hollywood to focus on their family. I'd say Blunt and Damon are incredibly lucky to call that luxurious Brooklyn Heights building their home.

It’s also quite amusing when two former co-stars live in the same apartment complex together. That actually made for a funny Christopher Nolan story, believe or not. Damon previously said the Nolan was worried that by speaking to him and Blunt in the same apartment on the same day for Oppenheimer, he thought it might seem like he was only casting people who lived in the same building. Of course, that proved to be far from the case.

What I want now is for Damon and Blunt to team up for yet another movie when their schedules allow. The two have great chemistry both on and off camera, and it would be a shame if they didn't work together again. In the meantime, though, I take comfort in knowing that their friendship continues to remain intact as they stay neighbors.

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Of course, fans can also check out the 2026 movie releases that the Brooklyn Heights neighbors have on the docket. Emily Blunt’s Disclosure Day is in theaters now, while Matt Damon’s The Odyssey opens on July 17th.