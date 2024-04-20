As Angelina Jolie’s Legal Battle With Brad Pitt Over Winery Continues, An Insider Makes Claims About Her Making Recordings Of Him During Their Marriage

It’s been over seven years since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, and yet their legal battle rages on. We’ve heard rumblings in the last couple of months that the couple may be close to settling their matters as they tend to have some final loose ends between them. However, Jolie’s most recent filing could allegedly make things ugly if she decides to release recordings of the couple from their marriage.

Earlier this month, Angelina Jolie filed new court documents alleging that her ex Brad Pitt was physically abusive to her during their marriage and that it “started well before” her well-documented account of Pitt’s alleged actions toward her and their children back in 2016 . Jolie claims the incident on the plane marked the first time he turned his abuse toward their children, but she had been a victim of it years before then. Per a new report from InTouch , Jolie is allegedly now willing to release recordings she made of the couple as well without the actor’s knowledge. In the words of the source:

Angelina secretly recorded Brad many times throughout their marriage and has made it clear to him that she’s willing to use them to get back at him.

While it should be noted that the new report comes from an unnamed source, the outlet alleges that Jolie is “willing to do whatever it takes” to bring Brad Pitt down. As the source continues:

It will do as much damage — if not more — to Angie if they’re made public. … if people saw how they behaved behind closed doors. They were as bad as each other.

This latest update comes following Jolie’s recent claims that Pitt asked her to sign an NDA to “control” her amid negotiations for the sale of their French winery. Jolie is suggesting that Brad Pitt was predicating the sale of Château Miraval on her keeping her mouth shut about past physical abuse. Pitt’s legal team has refuted these allegations, stating that they believe the claims are a “smokescreen” to distract from the winery situation between them, which could apparently come down to a single dollar once it’s settled.

While Jolie allegedly doesn’t mind releasing these secret tapes of things that occurred between them, the source thinks Pitt will call her bluff because the recordings would also be incriminating to her as well, because the couple was “as bad as each other.” We’ll keep following the legal battle as it continues to unfold.

As the exes continue to settle their legal drama, Brad Pitt’s next project on the 2024 movie schedule is Jon Watts’ Wolfs with George Clooney, Amy Ryan and Austin Abrams. The thriller is set to hit theaters on September 20. Meanwhile, Jolie has filmed a Maria Callas biopic with Pablo Larraín, who is the director behind Jackie and Spencer.