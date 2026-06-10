After Kaley Cuoco Announces She's Pregnant Again, Alyssa Milano, Beth Behrs And More Reach Out

Ever since The Big Bang Theory ended, Kaley Cuoco has been keeping busy with a number of new movies and TV shows (especially thrillers as of late), but she’s also been settling down and starting a family with fiancé Tom Pelphrey. After welcoming their firstborn back in 2023, the couple has just announced they are expecting another child together, and their Hollywood community is sending all the good vibes.

Cuoco took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to share that she and Pelphrey are “completing our little family” with a new member soon! Check out her post below:

A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco) A photo posted by on

The couple recently celebrated the third birthday of their daughter Matilda, and soon she’ll have a little sister to share milestones with. As Cuoco revealed to the world, lately she’s had a bun in the oven, and it has been a “dream come true!” Check out how some of her famous Instagram mutuals reached out in the comments:

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Alyssa Milano: "I love you."

Beth Behrs: "Sooo happy for you guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Briana Cuoco Dales: "😍💘💖"

Lauren Lapkus: "OMG I’m so happy for you, Kaley!!!!"

Haylie Duff: "The best!! So happy for yall ❤️"

Riki Lindhome: "Congratulations!!!"

Ashley Benson: "🥹💕🥹"

So many of Kaley Cuoco’s Hollywood family have some sweet words for the momma who’s about to have two daughters! Alyssa Milano and Cuoco go way back, as they were co-stars on Charmed back in 2005. Milano has two kids herself, but they are much older (11 and 14).

Cuoco and Behrs both had CBS shows on for six seasons. Behr has one daughter who’s around the same age as Matilda! Previously, Behrs shared an interest in their daughters being friends, per Us Weekly.

The actress's sister Briana must be particularly excited because she’s about to be an aunt again!

Then there’s Lauren Lapkus, who was one of Cuoco’s co-stars on The Big Bang Theory.

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The other three notable comments come from fellow actresses who are in Cuoco’s Hollywood social circle.

Having support when you’re about to parent a whole new human being is so vital, and it looks like Cuoco is getting the love over on social media. In the post, she got honest about her second pregnancy being “a little windier in many ways” without expanding too much on why.

Last time around, Cuoco was on set while pregnant, and she posted instances of falling asleep at work and needing help out of chairs. She became pregnant shortly before production was set to begin and was able to work her real-life pregnancy into the storyline of the Peacock series, Based on a True Story, with the creators.

Cuoco's mom era hasn't stopped her from staying booked and busy. She recently had a miniseries on the 2026 TV schedule with the MGM+ series Vanished coming out, and she has recently been filming the upcoming HBO Max series How To Survive Without Me.

We’re sending big congrats to Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey on their second child, and we can't wait to hear more updates from the soon-to-be family of four!