Seth Meyers Just Asked Anne Hathaway About That Wild Knicks Stat After Devil Wears Prada 2 Came Out

New York is still celebrating the Knicks’ victory , and so are the team's celebrity fans. Case in point, when Anne Hathaway appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote the release of The Odyssey , the Knicks and their win came up. It was for a very good reason, too, as she addressed the hilarious and serendipitous fact that the Knicks went on quite the run after The Devil Wears Prada 2, which features a cameo from Knicks player Karl-Anthony Towns, came out.

Now, as the Knicks' playoff run was happening, there was constant talk about the fact that they kept winning, and that began right around the time The Devil Wears Prada 2 came out. Notably, Towns has a cameo in that movie, and Anne Hathaway is a massive Knicks fan. So, it’s all connected. So, I see why Seth Meyers asked The Princess Diaries star:

In fact, people pointed out that from the premiere date of The Devil Wears Prada 2, the Knicks went 12-1. Do you feel as though you had something to do with this?

That’s certainly quite the coincidence, and it went viral online as the Knicks kept doing well. Between May 4 (three days after The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiered on the 2026 movie schedule ) and June 13 (the day the Knicks won the NBA championship), they only lost one game.

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During the playoffs, the team lost three games total (giving them a 16-3 record). However, when they entered the second series of the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers, their win streak really got going, because they went undefeated in that series and did it again against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Then they lost Game 3 against the San Antonio Spurs in the finals, creating a 12-1 record since the premiere of Hathaway’s movie.

So, was that because of her film and Karl-Anthony Towns' cameo in it? Hathaway doesn’t think so. She gave credit to her third child, whom she’s currently pregnant with, telling Meyers:

Honestly, I think it was all this kid. No, because it wasn’t just the Knicks. My soccer team, Arsenal, also won the championship. The Knicks won. Devil Wears Prada was because of you guys. Thank you so much. That was the craziest thing.

Even though she didn't really give her movie credit, it didn’t stop Hathaway from fangirling about how cool this whole thing was and the fact that she shared the screen with Karl-Anthony Towns. She also brought it back around to the serendipity of the cameo and the Knicks going on to win it all this year, explaining:

It was amazing, because he was there, and so we just chatted in between shots. And then we got to film our little moment, and they had made it to the Eastern Championship finals right before we filmed this. And so I was just describing the feeling I had watching that. So, I have a line in [the movie] where I’m like, ‘It just made me so proud to be a New Yorker.’ And then it came true. Which I usually get in trouble when I say that.