Seth Meyers Just Asked Anne Hathaway About That Wild Knicks Stat After Devil Wears Prada 2 Came Out
To quote Seth Meyers, "What a run."
New York is still celebrating the Knicks’ victory, and so are the team's celebrity fans. Case in point, when Anne Hathaway appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote the release of The Odyssey, the Knicks and their win came up. It was for a very good reason, too, as she addressed the hilarious and serendipitous fact that the Knicks went on quite the run after The Devil Wears Prada 2, which features a cameo from Knicks player Karl-Anthony Towns, came out.
Now, as the Knicks' playoff run was happening, there was constant talk about the fact that they kept winning, and that began right around the time The Devil Wears Prada 2 came out. Notably, Towns has a cameo in that movie, and Anne Hathaway is a massive Knicks fan. So, it’s all connected. So, I see why Seth Meyers asked The Princess Diaries star:
That’s certainly quite the coincidence, and it went viral online as the Knicks kept doing well. Between May 4 (three days after The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiered on the 2026 movie schedule) and June 13 (the day the Knicks won the NBA championship), they only lost one game.
During the playoffs, the team lost three games total (giving them a 16-3 record). However, when they entered the second series of the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers, their win streak really got going, because they went undefeated in that series and did it again against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Then they lost Game 3 against the San Antonio Spurs in the finals, creating a 12-1 record since the premiere of Hathaway’s movie.
So, was that because of her film and Karl-Anthony Towns' cameo in it? Hathaway doesn’t think so. She gave credit to her third child, whom she’s currently pregnant with, telling Meyers:
Even though she didn't really give her movie credit, it didn’t stop Hathaway from fangirling about how cool this whole thing was and the fact that she shared the screen with Karl-Anthony Towns. She also brought it back around to the serendipity of the cameo and the Knicks going on to win it all this year, explaining:
The Devil Wears Prada 2 was filmed during the summer of 2025. A big part of the production took place in New York City, which was made abundantly clear through paparazzi photos that spoiled some outfits. That year, the Knicks made it to the conference finals in the playoffs. So, Hathaway spoke to Towns about it while they were filming, and then one year later, the team went all the way, as the actress recalled: