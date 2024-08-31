Anne Hathaway Sported Pimple Patches In A New Selfie, And She Couldn’t Have Been More Relatable

We are often bombarded with images of perfection from Hollywood. Celebrities appear to effortlessly maintain flawless skin, impeccable wardrobes, and an enviable aura of glamour. However, every so often, a star reminds us of their humanity, and Anne Hathaway just did just that in a relatable manner. The star, known for her work in some of the best 2000s films , took to social media to share a selfie. Instead of showcasing a red carpet-ready look, the Ella Enchanted star posted a candid photo of herself wearing pimple patches on her bare face, and it's so relatable.

The Princess Diaries actress recently took to Instagram to share the aforementioned pic in which she also wears a comfortable-looking blue sweater, sunglasses and a ball cap. If you've seen some of Anne Hathaway's best movies , you already know she is usually dolled up and glamorous but, in the pic (taken inside a car), the A-lister goes without makeup and sporting two star-shaped pimple patches on her face. And accompanied by the au naturel pic was the caption "stars, they're just like us ⭐️":

A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) A photo posted by on

It’s a refreshing change to see an A-lister embrace the reality of everyday skin issues, which we all deal with, regardless of fame and money. In an industry that places so much emphasis on looking perfect, the Oscar-winning Les Misérables star ’s post serves as a delightful reminder that even Hollywood royalty have off days.

One of the Love & Other Drugs veteran's nearly 35 million Instagram followers reacted to her pimple patch selfie with a playful comment, referencing the "demure" trend that has become popular among Jenna Ortega and other stars. The fan wrote:

See how she use a star pimple patch instead of popping the pimple? Very demure, very mindful, very cutesy.

Another follower joined in on the fun. They added:

Reminds me of Taylor Swift’s tumblr post where she was like “stars do you like dem?”

Anne Hathaway's down-to-earth selfie also brings to mind a memorable moment from her 2001 film The Princess Diaries. In the movie, her character, Mia Thermopolis, is hilariously caught by surprise when a boy walks in on her while she’s removing a pore strip. Moments like these have helped make the Eileen actress one of Hollywood's most relatable stars.

This isn’t the first time the lead of The Idea of You (which is way better than it has any right to be) has shared a relatable beauty or style moment this year. In June, she revealed her secret for fuller lips on TikTok , much to the delight of her fans. Around the same time, she was spotted wearing breathable mesh ballet flats that quickly became a trend among her followers. And, just last August, she showcased a stylish yet budget-friendly travel outfit that fans could easily replicate for as little as $26.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anne Hathaway also connected with her followers by dancing like no one was watching, and sharing a sweet video after finishing her latest film. She celebrated by attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Germany on July 19.

The pimple patches pic is just the latest of many relatable moments from the Dark Knight Rises alum. As she continues to peel back the layers of Hollywood glamor, it’s hard not to fall in love with her genuine and relatable personality. Soon, she’ll be promoting her next film with Ewan McGregor, Flowervale Street , which is set to release in May 2025. Along the way, we'll have to wait and see if she shares any more “just like us” moments.