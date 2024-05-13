The Idea Of You Is Way Better Than It Has Any Right To Be, And Anne Hathaway Is The Big Reason For That

Romantic comedies are a tried and true genre in the film world, one that is known for making money and piercing the pop culture lexicon. A new addition came with The Idea of You, which is one of the best rom-coms I've seen in a while. That movie (which can be streamed with an Amazon Prime subscription) had no business being as good as it was, and I'm giving Anne Hathaway all the credit.

The Idea of You might not be in theaters, but the movie is still having a serious moment on Amazon. I think that the new rom-com could rank as one of the best Anne Hathaway movies, as her chemistry with Nicholas Galitzine is fire, and the movie is a sweet and romantic story that doesn't take itself too seriously. Although Hathaway might be a key reason why this specific tone translated so well.

The trailer for The Idea of You showed off its premise: a single mother/artist named Solène attends Coachella with her daughter, and has a meet cute with pop star Hayes (Galitzine). They quickly fall for each other, but his mega celebrity offers a number of problems in this growing romance. Hathaway perfectly sells Solène's attraction to this younger man, and the complicated feelings that come with this infatuation.

Like most rom-coms, there's obstacles that get in the way of our protagonists getting their happy ever after. That happens when Solène and Hayes go viral, and her private life suddenly becomes a very public manner. Anne Hathaway gives an emotional performance in these scenes, and it never goes too far into melodrama or makes the movie any less fun. This is perhaps the biggest gift the Oscar-winning actress gives The Idea of You: she plays the dramatic scenes honestly, but never pushes her performance too far.

While The Idea of You had some changes from the book it was based off of, the public's reception for the movie seems overwhelmingly positive. And while much of the chatter about the movie has been about heartthrob Nicholas Galiztine, Hathaway is the core of the film. Seeing the world through Solène's eyes, is what sells the movie's romance, in addition to the great chemistry Hathaway and Galitzine share.

I've been saying for a while now that Anne Hathaway has never given a bad performance. And The Idea of You once again shows her way to expertly fit the tone and genre of any given project. But it also makes me want to see her in more romantic comedies. As for her co-star, Nicholas Galitzine has become Amazon's golden child, and recently inked a deal to star in a sequel to Red, White and Royal Blue.

The Idea of You is streaming now on Amazon. Be sure to check the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next film experience.