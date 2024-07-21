Anne Hathaway Shared A Sweet Post After Wrapping Her New Movie And Celebrated By Seeing Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

There’s no stopping Anne Hathaway! The Devil Wears Prada star has had a busy year promoting her latest flick, The Idea of You, and she's now just wrapped her next film! The actress just shared a photo on social media commemorating her experience working on David Lowery’s Mother Mary, and she shouted out the hard working cast and crew also on the project. She also celebrated the achievement by attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, even sharing a sweet message for the singer and her team.

After working on a romance like The Idea of You, Hathaway is telling another love story. Mother Mary follows a relationship between a fictional musician and fashion designer. Along with the Les Miserables star, the upcoming A24 film is also set to star Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer and I May Destroy You actress Michaela Coel. Hathaway thanked the creative team in her Instagram post, calling the experience one of her most "transformative" and shouting out Coel specifically. You can see her post down below:

The film has been a long time coming, as the movie started filming back in 2023 in Germany. It was famously one of the films to be granted a waiver during the Hollywood writers and actors’ strikes , and therefore was able to wrap production this week. It seems like the Princess Diaries icon went from one transformative experience to another, as she also attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour seemingly the same night in Germany. It appears she brought the Mother Mary team with her, as she referred to the concert as the “best picture-wrap celebration ever. You can see her Instagram story post below:

The Dark Knight Rises star joins the long list of celebs that attended the Eras Tour internationally. Prince William, Hugh Grant, and Tom Cruise also attended Swift’s mega concert tour while overseas, and all seem to share Hathaway’s enthusiasm. What a happy coincidence that Taylor Swift was performing in Germany the same week Mother Mary wrapped in the European country. It almost feels like fate, and I love that it became a post-production bonding experience for the cast.

Anne Hathaway and Taylor Swift seem to have a lot in common. Both are once-in-a-generation talents, fearless performers and hard workers. While she may have just wrapped on a movie, Anne Hathaway still has a lot of work ahead of her. It won’t be long before the star starts promoting her next film with Ewan McGregor, Flowervale Street , which is currently dated for May of 2025. Swift also still has a chunk of her Eras Tour left to go, as she is expected to fully wrap her record-breaking concert tour in December. With Hathaway expressing how much she enjoyed her Germany show, maybe she’ll find a way to attend another concert before the Eras Tour officially calls it curtains.

Right now, a release date for Mother Mary has not been announced. At this time, Anne Hathaway fans can see her in her latest film, The Idea of You, now by streaming it with a Prime Video subscription . Also, for more information on what T-Swizzle has in store, make sure to read up on upcoming projects for Swifties to look forward to .