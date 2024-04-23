Flowervale Street: Release Date, Cast, And Other Things We Know About David Robert Mitchell’s Mysterious Thriller

In the past decade, David Robert Mitchell has given audiences one of the best horror movies of all time with It Follows and a fresh take on the neo-noir drama genre with Under the Silver Lake. And in the very near future, the inventive and creative filmmaker will release what could very well be his biggest theatrical feature yet, Flowervale Street.

If this is the first you’ve heard about the mysterious thriller, in which Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor will share the screen for the first time, don’t worry because we’re about to break down all the available details about the upcoming movie, including its release date, everyone who has been announced for its cast, and other things we can expect. Here’s everything we know about Flowervale Street.

(Image credit: A24)

Everyone who wants to see what David Robert Mitchell has up his sleeve with Flowervale Street should mark their calendars for May 16, 2025. In March 2024, Deadline reported that Mitchell’s mysterious thriller will not only have a theatrical release but it will also be shown in IMAX, which makes the whole movie all the more interesting.

The movie will come out the same weekend as M3GAN 2.0, one of the most anticipated upcoming horror films , which will make for a busy May considering other major releases. Marvel’s Thunderbolts is slated to finally hit the big screen the week before and the long-awaited Mission: Impossible 8 is set to close out the month.

Anne Hathaway And Ewan McGregor Lead The Flowervale Street Cast

(Image credit: Amazon; Warner Bros.)

Though we don’t know much about the characters they will be playing, Variety has reported that Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor will lead the Flowervale Street cast under David Robert Mitchell’s direction. Again, the character names haven’t been revealed as of April 2024, but McGregor previously teased to Collider in an interview that he and Hathaway, who are appearing in a movie together for the first time, will be playing parents, but he stopped himself before giving too much away about the project and their respective roles.

But the two decorated actors won’t be alone in the upcoming thriller, as Sweet Tooth’s Christian Convery and Nashville actress Maisy Stella are also set to appear in major roles, according to Variety . They will also be joined by Jordan Alexa Davis, of Defending Jacob fame, and P.J. Byrne, who was most recently a member of the Shazam! Fury of the Gods cast , per Deadline .

Flowervale Street’s Story Details Are Being Kept Under Wraps But It Has Been Described As A Thrill Ride

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

In addition to the characters’ identities being kept under wraps by Warner Bros. Pictures and Bad Robot at this time, so too are the plot details for Flowervale Street. In the same article above discussing the casting of Jordan Alexa Davis and P.J. Byrne, Deadline also described David Robert Mitchell’s upcoming movie as an IMAX thrill ride. The mystery surrounding the thriller, especially with its IMAX release, is making the movie sound all the more enticing, even though we know next to nothing about its plot.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

David Robert Mitchell Will Write And Direct Flowervale Street

(Image credit: RADiUS-TWC)

When Flowervale Street comes out in May 2025, it will be David Robert Mitchell’s fourth feature-length film as both writer and director (though he had a 2002 short film titled Virgin) following The Myth of the American Sleepover, It Follows, and Under the Silver Lake. News of the film’s development was first reported in March 2023, when outlets like The Hollywood Reporter announced that the then-untitled picture would be released by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Production On Flowervale Street Reportedly Kicked Off In March 2024

(Image credit: Buena Vista International)

Though Deadline initially reported that production on Flowervale Street was going to get underway in Fall 2023, that window came and went with cameras ever rolling. It hasn’t been said one way or another, but the delay could have had something to do with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that shut down of much of Hollywood for a large chunk of 2023 before being resolved late that year .

Well, now it appears that David Robert Mitchell and crew could be filming the mysterious project. In March 2024, Film Stories reported that filming had begun in Atlanta, Georgia, a popular location for US-based film productions for the past decade or so.

There Are Theories Flowervale Street Is A Secret Cloverfield Sequel

(Image credit: Paramount)

There has been no confirmation from David Robert Mitchel or Bad Robot, but a portion of the internet has been sharing theories about Flowervale Street being a secret Cloverfield sequel. You would think this would be a non-issue since the Cloverfield movies were released by Paramount Pictures and Mitchell’s upcoming film will be distributed by Warner Bros., but it’s fun to play around with this kind of stuff, right?

In March 2024, Bloody Disgusting , in response to the Flowervale Street announcement, had a little fun speculating that the mysterious thriller could be part of the Cloverfield franchise since its name was similar to 2016’s 10 Cloverfield Lane, and it kind of makes sense. There have been multiple Reddit threads about it ever since, where people have been breaking down how it may or may not be connected. But again, this is all speculation and should be treated as such.

David Robert Mitchell Is Also Working On His It Follows Sequel

(Image credit: Northern Lights)

Flowervale Street isn’t the only project David Robert Mitchell has in the works, as the director is currently developing They Follow , the long-awaited sequel to his breakthrough horror flick, It Follows. In October 2023, The Hollywood Reporter announced that the movie would reunite Mitchell with actress Maika Monroe, who starred in the 2014 thriller, and that production would reportedly get underway at some point in 2024.

Fans of It Follows were both outraged and excited about a continuation of Jay Height’s story after she fought off a mysterious entity a decade ago. But regardless of what happens, it will be cool and terrifying to go back to that universe after all these years. Expect to hear more about They Follow in the weeks and months to come.