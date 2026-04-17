Mother Mary Reviews Are In, And Critics Say Anne Hathaway’s Pop-Thriller Is Full Of ‘B-tchy Fabulosity’
We've got another wild offering from A24.
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Anne Hathaway has an insane year ahead of her, with five movies being released on the 2026 movie calendar, including the highly anticipated The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Christopher Nolan’s epic The Odyssey. Before those, though, we’ve got Mother Mary, a psychological pop thriller whose trailer looks like Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour but with witches. The movie is in limited theaters now before its wide release on April 24, and the reviews are in to help us decide if we’ll be partaking in this psychosexual affair.
Mother Mary is an upcoming A24 release, so surely we should expect the unexpected when Anne Hathaway’s titular pop star reconnects with her estranged friend and costume designer, Sam (Michaela Coel), for help with a dress for her comeback tour. Clint Gage of IGN rates it a “Great” 8 out of 10, saying it looks amazing and has cool vibes to spare. More from this review of Mother Mary:
Dan Bayer of Next Best Picture calls the relationship between Mary and Sam a “diva-off for the ages” with its “bitchy fabulosity.” The stars make a meal out of writer/director David Lowery’s dialogue, which layers in themes of identity, artistic collaboration and celebrity worship for a movie that demands rewatches, the critic says. It’s also just fun. Bayer gives it an 8 out of 10, writing:Article continues below
Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert rates the movie 3 stars out of 4, saying A24 and David Lowery are taking a big swing with this one, telling a story of obsession and celebrity in a way that hasn’t been done before. Tallerico writes in his Mother Mary review:
David Fear of Rolling Stone calls the film “the mother of all modern-pop superstar nightmares,” writing that David Lowery takes the accessible topic of pop superstardom and turns it into something that could never feel mainstream. This tale of Mary and Sam is “a fucking head trip,” the critic says, writing:
Jake Coyle of the AP rates Mother Mary 2.5 stars out of 4, calling it a “fitfully spellbinding chamber drama.” As the plot progresses, the story gets increasingly surreal, sliding into body horror and simultaneously becoming more visually captivating and more tiresome. Coyle continues:
It definitely sounds like audiences are in for a wild ride with this one, and critics seem overall pleased with A24’s newest offering, scoring it at 72% on Rotten Tomatoes. Mother Mary is in select theaters now and will see its wide release Friday, April 24.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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