Anne Hathaway's Back In New York Ahead Of Devil Wears Prada 2's NY Premiere, And Her Sky-High Heels And Minidress Are The Perfect Kickoff

Celebrity fashion is always a fun thing to keep an eye on when actors are promoting a movie — and it’s especially important when said movie is centered around the world of high fashion. Anne Hathaway seemed to understand the assignment as she returned to New York City ahead of the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2, sporting a vintage minidress and sky-high platform heels.

Anne Hathaway was photographed walking the streets of New York on Wednesday, less than a week before the April 20 New York premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 (which hits the 2026 movie calendar on Friday, May 1). The actress paired a black Versace minidress from the late designer’s Fall/Winter 1991 collection, per Harper’s Bazaar, and don’t miss those Versace Aevitas platforms either!

(Image credit: Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

The dress may have been short, but the sleeves were long, with the wool fabric covering her shoulders and forming a tasteful sweetheart neckline. Large gold buttons decorated the front of the cocktail dress, while black velvet lined the bust, sleeves and hems. Embroidered flaps at Anne Hathaway’s hips gave the impression of pockets.

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The Academy Award winner wore black tights under the dress, finishing the outfit with the black Aevitas that featured a 2.25-inch platform and 6.75-inch heel. Those shoes do not seem conducive to walking around the streets of New York, and a less coordinated person might have feared another viral fall coming.

Anne Hathaway accessorized her look with gold Tubogas jewelry from Bulgari, sunglasses and a Lucia handbag from JW Pei.

Many fans are excited about the upcoming 2026 sequel, especially to see what Anne Hathaway’s Andy is wearing these days. The actress has already made some fabulous references to the classic film with her outfits.

However, The Devil Wears Prada 2 isn’t the only project the actress is promoting in New York right now. Hathaway is also starring in Mother Mary, a new A24 movie that’s in limited release now before going wide on April 24.

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Mother Mary takes inspiration from Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and other pop stars, as Anne Hathaway’s title character reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer ahead of her comeback tour.

These two titles are only the first of an insane run of Anne Hathaway movies coming to theaters this year. In July, she’ll reunite with Christopher Nolan to star opposite Matt Damon in The Odyssey as Penelope. After that, we’ll get the sci-fi survival flick The End of Oak Street (formerly titled Flowervale Street), which is coming in August, and then her fifth and final movie of 2026 comes in October, as she’ll star alongside Josh Harnett in Verity, another Colleen Hoover book-to-screen adaptation.

A lot of movies means a lot of opportunity for method dressing, so I’m glad Anne Hathaway’s fashion choices are off to a strong start. If you want to refresh your memory ahead of The Devil Wears Prada 2, the 2006 original can be streamed with a Hulu subscription, Disney+ subscription or HBO Max subscription.