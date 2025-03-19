There's Another Colleen Hoover Adaptation In The Works, And I Did Not Have This One On My Bingo Card

The It Ends With Us movie may have inspired all kinds of controversy and a high-profile lawsuit between its two stars, but it’s apparently been good business for author Colleen Hoover, who now has three upcoming book adaptations based on her works on the way. Along with Regretting You and Verity in production , it’s just been announced that another one of her bestsellers is becoming a movie, and there’s one thing about it I really wasn’t expecting.

Another Colleen Hoover Movie Is Already In The Works

As Deadline reports, the 2022 novel Reminders Of Him is being adapted by Universal, with a script Hoover has written with her producing partner, Lauren Levine. The book is about a woman named Kenna Rowan, as she returns to normal life after a five-year prison sentence and is hellbent on reuniting with her four-year-old daughter. However, following her run-in with the law, everyone around her daughter is ready to shut Kenna out – except for a local bar owner named Ledger Ward, whom she becomes romantically involved with over the course of the book.

Like many of Hoover’s other books, Reminders Of Him, has remained a huge seller since its publication, with over six million copies sold already. The kicker that I didn’t have on my bingo card is the fact that Maika Monroe has signed on to play the lead. The movie will be helmed by Vanessa Caswill, who made Netflix’s Love At First Sight in 2023.

(Image credit: Neon)

Maika Monroe’s Casting Is Unexpected Given Her Scream Queen History

If you haven’t heard of Maika Monroe, you probably don’t follow independent horror movies, because that’s the genre where the actress has really shined over the years. The 31-year-old is well known by horror fans for starring in critically-acclaimed movies like It Follows, The Guest, Watcher and last year’s Longlegs. The most high-profile movie she’s ever been in was probably 2016’s Independence Day: Resurgence, but that was a franchise sequel that wasn’t very popular or loved.

I think Maika Monroe is a fine choice to play Kenna Rowan in the Reminders Of Him movie, but it’s a pivot for the actress, who isn’t known for taking on high-profile book adaptations. I imagine it’s a solid opportunity for her to expand her range and tell a complex story about motherhood and redemption through the upcoming movie. Considering Hoover has assembled Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett in the same movie for the Verity adaptation (along with Dakota Johnson), I imagine the production isn’t done bringing in an all-star cast.

Despite It Ends With Us landing a controversial release , Colleen Hoover’s latest gets like Maika Monroe shows that she’s working on some great scripts that are attracting big talent. Aside from Reminders Of Him and Verity, there’s also an adaptation of Regretting You with Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace, Dave Franco, Mason Thames, Willa Fitzgerald and Scott Eastwood on board.

Despite rumors of Hoover retiring , clearly that’s not the case as she continues to find more of her books to translate to screen.