Reports Of Colleen Hoover Retiring After It Ends With Us Drama Have Been Greatly Exaggerated, But Rumors Have Definitely Swirled
This writer made it clear she's not done working.
When the drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni started last summer, It Ends With Us’ author Colleen Hoover, was still posting her support for the lead actress and the film. Then, when Lively’s complaint against the director and his production company was filed in December, the author supported her. Recently, though, Hoover has been very quiet and there have been rumors that the drama surrounding the adaptation of her book led her to retirement.
However, while those rumors have made the rounds, they were greatly exaggerated, and Hoover herself clarified that.
Why People Thought Colleen Hoover Was Retiring
Amid the legal battle between Lively and Baldoni – which includes lawsuits Baldoni filed against The New York Times as well as the Gossip Girl star and Ryan Reynolds and a suit Lively filed against the director, his production company and others – Hoover has stayed largely out of it. She did post her support for Lively after her complaint was filed. However, outside of that, she hasn’t said much.
On January 22, the author deactivated her Instagram account though. Then, Deuxmoi alleged that Hoover had retired and let go of her staff, claiming that this was “signaling a significant shift in her career and public image.”
Well, after that – as the updated Deuxmoi article notes – Hoover took to Facebook to clarify where she’s at professionally and then returned to Instagram not long after that.
How Colleen Hoover Has Responded To Rumors About Her Retirement
While Colleen Hoover has remained pretty quiet about the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, she did clarify what’s going on with her career. In a January 30 post on her private Facebook group, she noted that she has the same team she’s always had and it still working:
She then quipped that during this time when she’s been offline, she’s been “rotting at home” and watching reality TV.
When it came to her writing and plans for the future, that was no laughing matter. She made it clear that while she’s not super present on social media right now, she will not stop working, explaining:
Her post then ended with her thanking her fans for their support and kind messages. Notably, she returned to Instagram a few weeks after she posted this on Facebook too. However, posts about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been removed. While a few images about It Ends With Us are still up, anything about those two actors specifically is gone.
Overall, while Hoover has mostly kept to herself amid this legal brouhaha, she took the time to explain that she isn’t going anywhere professionally. That means we can probably expect more books as well as updates about her book-to-screen adaptations, like the upcoming film Verity. While we wait for those, though, we’ll be sure to keep you posted on how the battle between Lively and Baldoni has impacted those involved with It Ends With Us.
