Harrison Ford Made A Hilariously Blunt Declaration While On The Captain America: Brave New World Set, And It’s So On Brand

Captain America: Brave New World is set to continue the journey of Anthony Mackie’s newly christened Sentinel of Liberty, Sam Wilson and, along the way, the hero will encounter new and familiar faces. Among the latter category is Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who’s being played by the great Harrison Ford this time around. Just watching an interview featuring Ford is intimidating enough, but imagine actually working alongside him. But it would seem that the 80-year-old actor was a joy to have on set, and part of the thrill of being with him was his tendency to make a blunt declaration amid production. As you might expect, it’s incredibly on brand for him as well.

Given the characters they play, it was inevitable that Anthony Mackie would share scenes with the Indiana Jones star. Mackie himself has proven to be something of a larger-than-life character himself, but it sounds like he even found himself somewhat thrown off balance by the presence of his esteemed co-star. The new Cap actor opened up about his behind-the-scenes experiences during a wide-ranging interview with Inverse . And it was during that chat that Mackie revealed just what Harrison Ford would say while they were on set:

The first day was so intimidating. I was so fucking nervous I couldn’t remember my lines. He’s Harrison fucking Ford. There is this aura about him. But he dispels that really quickly because he’s such a cool guy. He’s everything a movie star should be. He would say, ‘Let’s shoot this piece of shit.’ And everybody was like, ‘Yeah, let’s shoot this shit.’

Should we have expected anything less from Harrison Ford, honestly? He’s known for not mincing words, and the story above perfectly and humorously exemplifies that notion. (It’s also a great way to pump up the Brave New World cast and crew.) Such moments have occurred during the countless interviews he’s done. Just recently Ford even called out an interviewer amid his press tour for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Apparently, the person stated that their dad was a big fan of his, and Ford humorously busted his chops for not saying how much he personally liked him.

Ultimately, Star Wars icon’s bark seems to be a lot greater than his bite, based on Anthony Mackie’s sentiments. He apparently got to spend a lot of time with the living legend, and it sounds like that could mean big things in regard to Sam and Ross’ relationship:

We spent a good bit of time together. Ross and Cap have always had that relationship, where they were friends and they respected each other, but they always bumped heads. That’s their relationship in the storyline.

Plot details may be scarce, but what we do know about Brave New World is that Ross will be depicted as the President of the United States. I’ll be surprised if the commander in chief doesn’t ever find himself at odds with Sam Wilson at some point. Ross – who was previously played by the late William Hurt – was famously an outspoken opponent of costumed vigilantes. Thankfully, though, it seems that no animosity has broken out between the actors themselves. That was evident in the BTS video in which Anthony Mackie mic-dropped the new Cap 4 title alongside his colleague.

I don’t know about you, but I’m excited to see these two together on the eventual press tour. The idea of the two trading barbs amid interviews is enough to make one chuckle. Harrison Ford’s comments – whether they be made on set or during interactions with the press – are clearly hard to predict. And honestly, that’s one of the things fans seem to love most about him.