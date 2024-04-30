Anya Taylor-Joy Has A Very Furiosa Moment After Touching Down In Sydney For The Premiere

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy's starpower has been steadily growing for years, thanks to acclaimed performances in projects like The Witch, The Menu, and the TV series The Queen's Gambit (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription). She's got some exciting upcoming projects coming down the line, including playing the title role in George Miller's Mad Max: Furiosa. And she got back into character in a cool way while arriving in Australia for the movie's premiere.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth lead the cast of Furiosa, which is a prequel to the events of Fury Road. The New Mutants star took stunt driving lessons to pull off her role, and brushed off those skills for an epic Instagram post hyping up her return to Australia. Check it out below:

A post shared by Anya Taylor-Joy (@anyataylorjoy) A photo posted by on

I mean, how cool is that? Clearly she's still got her Furiosa skills on lock, which might be helpful if George Miller crafts another prequel movie for her. We'll just have to see how the next Mad Max movie performs at the box office, and if that inspires miller to continue its apocalyptic story. For now fans will have to re-watch Fury Road, which is streaming with a Max subscription.

As we know from Fury Road, driving is a huge part of the Mad Max franchise, and is one of the many deadly skills known by Furiosa. While what we know about her prequel is limited, it'll be fascinating to see how she becomes the warrior we all fell in love with in the last movie. As a reminder, you can check out the trailer for Mad Max: Furiosa below:

Just like its predecessor, it looks like Furiosa will bring a ton of thrilling, practical action sequences to theaters when it arrives later this year. While the cast of Fury Road were stuck in the desert and didn't necessarily understand George Miller's viison, Anya Taylor-Joy knew exactly what she was getting herself into. And it should be fun to see how her stunt driving work pays off when the movie finally hits theaters in May.

Of course, the Queen's Gambit actress has some big shoes to fill with that sci-fi project. Charlize Theron's performance was universally acclaimed when Fury Road hit theaters, despite her feud on the set with Tom Hardy. For her part, Theron expressed disappointment that her role was recast, even if the film was focusing on a younger Furiosa. But she and Anya Taylor-Joy don't seem to have any competative feelings with each other.

All will be revealed when Mad Max: Furiosa hits theaters on May 24th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next trip to the theater. We'll just have to see if more movies from George Miller's franchise end up being greenlit.