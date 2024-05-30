Anya Taylor-Joy Revealed The Story Behind Her Husband 'Accidentally' Proposing To Her On The Forrest Gump Bench, And I'm Not Crying, You Are
"Life is like a box of chocolates."
Anya Taylor-Joy may be best known for starring in horror movies and the recent Mad Max movie, Furiosa, but her real life sounds a lot more like a romantic comedy! The 28-year-old actress has been married to rock star Malcolm McRae for over two years, and as it turns out, his proposal to her had some major roots in Forrest Gump.
Anya Taylor-Joy’s Sweet Forrest Gump Proposal Story
When Anya Taylor-Joy recently was asked about her favorite movies by Letterboxd, she shared that Robert Zemeckis’ 1994 classic Forrest Gump is up there for her. She shared a sweet connection she has to the film with these words:
Well, this is the sweetest thing I’ll probably hear all week! Anya Taylor-Joy is a big fan of the Tom Hanks movie, and as it turns out, her partner asked her to be his wife right there on the iconic bench. As she explained, McRae hails from Alabama, just like Forrest does, and she’s blonde, just like Robin Wright’s Jenny, so it was perfect! She continued to gush about the movie, saying this:
Life is sure like a box of chocolates, and you never know what you’re gonna get!! In the case of Anya Taylor-Joy, she’s had a lot of luck in the world of Hollywood, and her hubby gave her a memorable proposal she’ll never forget! Given Taylor-Joy’s work over the years, one might not expect this connection to Forrest Gump, but alas!
Anya Taylor-Joy’s Had Two Secret Weddings
Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy celebrated their love in two big ways between 2022 and 2024. First, they officially tied the knot in New Orleans, Louisiana back in April 2022. Check out some of the gorgeous wedding photos that the Furiosa actress didn’t showcase until her two-year anniversary.
As she wrote in the Instagram post, the couple opted for “anatomically correct heart cakes” for their wedding celebration. Given the actress also mentioned that Interview With A Vampire is one of her favorite movies alongside Forrest Gump, it’s not too surprising! Over a year later, the couple went for more star-studded wedding festivities when they had an Italian wedding complete with celebrity guests like Cara Delevingne, Nicholas Hoult, Miles Teller, Julia Garner and more.
You can see Anya Taylor-Joy in Furiosa, now playing in theaters. You can also check out CinemaBlend’s own interview with the actress along with Chris Hemsworth for the Mad Max prequel now.
